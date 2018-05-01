Deadline extended for ‘Picture Your Fostoria’ contest

Posted On Tue. May 1st, 2018
The Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau is sponsoring a “Picture Your Fostoria” photo contest.

To give residents more time to participate, the deadline has been extended from today to Aug. 1.

The contest is looking for photos that represent all four seasons and might include: unique Fostoria architecture, attractions, events, landmarks, nature, outdoor activities and scenic landscapes. The photos must be taken in Fostoria.

The contest seeks images with striking original color and creativity. Photos will be judged on originality, subject matter and visual appeal. Both amateur and professional photographers are eligible to enter the contest.

A panel of independent judges will review all entries received by the Aug. 1 deadline. Cash prizes will be awarded as follows: first place, $50; second place, $25; and third place, $15.

The photos will be used to showcase Fostoria in various materials that are designed to help attract visitors to town. By entering the contest, the photographer is giving permission for their photos to be used for publicity and promotion of Fostoria. This may include use on websites or social media pages, exhibits, displays, brochures or publications, or for other marketing and promotional uses by the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau as well as the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation.

Interested photographers can download additional contest rules and the required submission form from the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau website at: http://www.fostoriaohio.org/picture-your-fostoria-photo-contest/.

Completed submission forms and photo entries should be emailed to Michele Cochran, Community Development/Tourism director, at development@fostoriachamber.com.

