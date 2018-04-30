Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Friday:

• A male was arrested after a caller reported a male sitting in a white Dodge Charger in the area and no plates showing. Bond posted.

citations

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued at a traffic stop at North Wood and West Center streets for violation of a traffic control device.

• North Main Street male cited for loud music after being repeatedly warned; male also warned for disorderly conduct.

• Citation issued for parking on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West Tiffin Street.

• Citation issued for parking on the tree lawn in the 900 block of Walnut Street.

• Citation issued for parking on the tree lawn in the 700 block of Circle Drive.

Friday:

• Citation issued for public intoxication at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic and for parks closed at dusk on Perrysburg Road.

• Verbal warning issued for window tint during a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

• Officer responded to a 911 hangup call from an East North Street location. No report due.

• Complainant came on station to speak to an officer; advised of options, statement to be collected.

• Citation issued for fictitious plates at East Sixth and South Main streets. Vehicle impounded.

• Lynn Street caller reported a camper and Ford truck left on their property. Report taken.

• Perry Street caller requested an officer for a vehicle in the parking lot. Vehicle gone upon officer’s arrival.

• Caller requested vehicle unlock in the 1100 block of North Countyline Street. Waiver signed, assistance rendered.

• Bicycle returned to a Westhaven Drive location on a follow-up.

• Complainant reported broken glass on the rear sidewalk of an East Center Street location. Zoning advised that complaint would be on file.

• Caller requested an officer for a vehicle unlock in the 700 block of Walnut Street. Assistance rendered.

• Caller requested an officer to the East Tiffin Street/Columbus Avenue area for a disturbance. Parties warned for disorderly conduct.

thefts

Sunday:

• A McDougal Street caller reported she returned from vacation and her house had been entered, ransacked and items are missing.

• Elm Street caller reported her unlocked vehicle was entered and a wallet and tablet were taken.

• Summit Street caller reported a bike was stolen sometime during the night from his residence. Report on file.

Saturday:

• Caller reported her 2003 Pontiac Aztec was stolen from a West Fourth Street location. Officer advised vehicle was taken without permission. Stolen vehicle report taken.

vandalism

Sunday:

• East Fremont Street complainant reported someone threw a rock though his back window. Officer advised rear window of residence was broken out with single rock. No one was seen running from the residence. Complaint on file.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Police received a 911 transfer call from Wood County Sheriff’s Officer advising a male in a brown van is highly intoxicated and headed to a gas station to buy more beer.

• Officer was out on a follow-up on Burnham Drive.

• Officer was flagged down by two males at South Poplar and East Tiffin streets. Officer advised males their issue was a civil matter.

• Officer was out with a female at a Park Avenue location; enroute to Fostoria Community Hospital with female.

• Caller reported dogs have been barking all day and all night at a West South Street location and hasn’t seen anyone at the residence to care for the dogs in days. Officer unable to talk to owner of dog; will follow up with landlord.

• FCH emergency room staff reported a male was assaulted. Victim refused to speak to officer regarding the incident.

• Officer was out at a McDougal Street location on a follow-up.

• Complainant reported a female in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street may be on some type of drugs. Female is walking around yelling to herself. EMS requested; transporting female to FCH for treatment/evaluation.

• Drive Complainant reported his neighbor’s ex-boyfriend is walking door to door asking for a place to stay the night. Complainant stated there were two other males with him. One male taken into custody on a warrant.

• Sandusky Street complainant reported she loaned her vehicle to someone to drive and they are refusing to give the keys back to her. Keys were returned to owner.

• Complainant reported they are following a possible drunk driver on North Countyline Street. Officer advised no signs of impairment; warning for traffic; elderly driver is now home.

• Officer was out at a Jackson Street location on a follow-up and to collect statements. Unable to make contact with subject; contact made with grandparents who are also unable to contact subject.

• A Lexington Avenue complainant requested an officer for an unwanted female at the location. One male arrested.

• Caller reported two people in dark clothing walking in the roadway on Springville Avenue. Unable to locate.

• Lytle Street caller reported juveniles knocking on the back of the trailer and running off. Unable to locate.

• Caller reported a possible injured cat near the lift station on Springville Avenue. Officer advised they don’t believe at is injured as it relocated into the brush, jumped up and took off.

• Caller reported a male possibly has fallen at a North Countyline Street location and requires assistance. Male located; at friends house being escorted home.

• Caller reported juveniles on the roof of a garage and the roof of a house on on an alley on North Union Street throwing stones at each other. Officer spoke to mother and juveniles; juveniles advised to stay off of roof.

• Complainant came on station and reported suspicious activity in the area of South Union and West Lytle streets. Officer will look into it.

Saturday:

• A Lynn Street complainant reported he took out a money order for $61.50 and the company it was sent to returned it due to it being damaged. Complainant attempted to get a refund from the store that issued the money order but would not refund him his money. Requested a complaint be on file.

• Caller reported a two-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of North Countyline Street. Officer advised parties will handle it between themselves.

• Dispatcher from Paulding County Sheriff’s Office requested officer make contact with and East Jones Street resident. Officer advised a message was left on the door of the residence.

• Caller reported a private property crash at a business at North Countyline and West North streets. Private property crash report taken.

• An East Fremont Street complainant reported he had just become aware of an incident involving his juvenile daughter. Report taken.

• Male reported the mother of his children failed to bring the children for the exchange. Officer spoke to mother who advised the children will be at the school art show and said father flip-flopped on the matter. Will be doing normal meeting place and exchange will take place around noon.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 911 call from a North ain Street residence, no name, no number, but could hear disturbance in background. Officer advised grandmother was upset regarding money owed to her by grandson. Officer advised grandmother of options and has left the residence.

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle with multiple males inside in the 500 bock of East Lytle Street. Vehicle gone upon officer’s arrival.

• Building check performed at North Countyline Street and Zeller Road.

• Officers called to assist State Highway Patrol with a search at a traffic stio at West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 47.

Friday:

• Alarm company reported an alarm going off in the 1100 block of North Main Street. Keyholder arrived and advised no officer needed.

• Officer followed a vehicle to a location to park on private property so plates can be taken. Vehicle parked legally, plates taken.

• A South Union Street employee reported a female in dark hoodie walking around the area. Officer spoke with female who stated she was walking to a Grape Street location.

• Officers responded to a 911 call from the 400 block of West Jackson Street. One male transported to the station for domestic violence; statements taken.

• Officer requested for a vehicle unlock in the 300 block of West Lytle Street. Assistance rendered.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS called to the 100 block of West Center Street for an unresponsive 59-year-old female. Coroner called to scene; body taken to funeral home.

Friday:

• Caller requested EMS for a 47-year-old male in the 300 block of North Vine Street. Numerous adults at location; intoxicated male refused EMS. Officer advised all of options.

Seneca County

accidents

Sunday:

• Caller reported he put his car in the ditch on Township Road 47 just east of Ohio 12. No injuries. Car taken from scene on a flatbed.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Caller reported a railroad crossing on North County Road 39 blocked all morning. Crossing clear upon deputy’s arrival.

• A Kansas resident reported identity theft.

• Caller reported a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway at West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 87. Vehicle towed by Reinhart’s.

• Caller reported a railroad crossing locked at North U.S. 23. CSX advised train was in an emergency stop due to a defective detector and crossing would be blocked for another 30-45 minutes.

• Axline Street caller reported a male throwing things around residence, threatened to use pocket knife on himself, blocking the door so female can not leave. Female taken in to custody for domestic violence. Male spoke with Firelands and they will be faxing a copy of report. Male cleared to stay at residence by himself.

• Caller reported a goat outside the fence in the 8700 block of West Ohio 12. Animal back inside fence.

• Caller reported a dead deer in the road on South Ohio 587 and West U.S. 224. Unable to locate.

• Dispatch received a 911 hangup from the 3800 block of North 635, voicemail not set up on callback. Deputy advised that number doesn’t belong at this house.

• Deputy was out with a subject walking near the railroad tracks on Ohio 635. Deputy advised subject is walking home from the bar, lives just up the road.

