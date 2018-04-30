One Lord, many denominations

LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

A local man recently paid tribute to the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library for its role in the publication of his book.

Art Stanton of Fostoria donated a copy of his work, Searching for the Church: Finding One Faith, to the local library as a gesture of appreciation. The local author says they allowed him to research and work on his manuscript at the library.

“If you read the dedication of the book, you’ll see that I did most of the work in Fostoria’s library,” Stanton said. “Dee Conine was the librarian at the time and she would bend the rules a little bit on the shared computers, which have a time limit for how long you can use them, of course. She would let me work.”

The book, researched, written and self-published by Stanton, explores inconsistencies in Christian traditions’ practices with the Bible while exploring the question of why there are vast disagreements and variance in denominations.

“I go through all the inconsistencies in practice from a Biblical perspective,” he said. “For example, the very practice of denomination is a contradiction. We have over 150,000 denominations all calling themselves ‘the church’ with the implication often being that the others are wrong.

“The Bible calls one Lord, one faith, one baptism.”

This kind of disagreement and conflict are at the center of Stanton’s inspiration to pen his book and his own life.

According to the bio accompanying his book, the author spent his formative years as a member of a family of diverse religious denominations, which experienced strife over Biblical beliefs.

“We have had some pretty severe disagreements about their takes on the Bible so I thought, ‘Someone has to address this,'” said Stanton. “We can’t keep just walking away from each other.”

Though the book was written with the intent to help bring clarity and more understanding amongst believers, particularly his feuding family, Stanton joked, “It hasn’t worked yet.”

Stanton hopes the book also gets people talking, listening to one another and considering more carefully the basis of their faith.

“I’m hoping the local community will say, ‘Hey, maybe we should take a look at what you are saying’ or ‘Let me see what convinced you of your position,'” he said. “If that’s done, then I have done what I have set out to do — to make people talk and listen respectfully to the other point of view.”

Listening and talking to people is a linchpin of Stanton’s work. The author not only did extensive research using textbooks on religion, but he interviewed many people over the years as well to understand their perspective and experiences. He even took his quest to the road as a truck driver.

“I drove semis to meet as many people as I could,” the author said. “Most people are interested in what happens to them after they die and most of them don’t feel like they have a satisfactory answer.

“That was a very consistent insecurity. They didn’t have any belief that they could take consolation in what was going to happen.”

In addition to grappling with the fundamental questions, such as life after death, he questions the forces that have driven the church to fragmentation into many denominations.

“I believe that the capitalist has created a predominate mindset that is founded around the profit mindset rather than sincere service to God,” the author said. “You get ambitious people who prey upon the spiritual insecurity of others and create new organizations.”

Stanton has worn many hats over the years. In audition to author, truck driver and interviewer, he graduated from Tiffin University with a B.S. in Business Administration and attended law school at the University of Toledo.

Comments

comments