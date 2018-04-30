One Lord, many denominations

Posted On Mon. Apr 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

A local man recently paid tribute to the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library for its role in the publication of his book.

Art Stanton of Fostoria donated a copy of his work, Searching for the Church: Finding One Faith, to the local library as a gesture of appreciation. The local author says they allowed him to research and work on his manuscript at the library.

“If you read the dedication of the book, you’ll see that I did most of the work in Fostoria’s library,” Stanton said. “Dee Conine was the librarian at the time and she would bend the rules a little bit on the shared computers, which have a time limit for how long you can use them, of course. She would let me work.”

The book, researched, written and self-published by Stanton, explores inconsistencies in Christian traditions’ practices with the Bible while exploring the question of why there are vast disagreements and variance in denominations.

“I go through all the inconsistencies in practice from a Biblical perspective,” he said. “For example, the very practice of denomination is a contradiction. We have over 150,000 denominations all calling themselves ‘the church’ with the implication often being that the others are wrong.

“The Bible calls one Lord, one faith, one baptism.”

This kind of disagreement and conflict are at the center of Stanton’s inspiration to pen his book and his own life.

According to the bio accompanying his book, the author spent his formative years as a member of a family of diverse religious denominations, which experienced strife over Biblical beliefs.

“We have had some pretty severe disagreements about their takes on the Bible so I thought, ‘Someone has to address this,'” said Stanton. “We can’t keep just walking away from each other.”

Though the book was written with the intent to help bring clarity and more understanding amongst believers, particularly his feuding family, Stanton joked, “It hasn’t worked yet.”

Stanton hopes the book also gets people talking, listening to one another and considering more carefully the basis of their faith.

“I’m hoping the local community will say, ‘Hey, maybe we should take a look at what you are saying’ or ‘Let me see what convinced you of your position,'” he said. “If that’s done, then I have done what I have set out to do — to make people talk and listen respectfully to the other point of view.”

Listening and talking to people is a linchpin of Stanton’s work. The author not only did extensive research using textbooks on religion, but he interviewed many people over the years as well to understand their perspective and experiences. He even took his quest to the road as a truck driver.

“I drove semis to meet as many people as I could,” the author said. “Most people are interested in what happens to them after they die and most of them don’t feel like they have a satisfactory answer.

“That was a very consistent insecurity. They didn’t have any belief that they could take consolation in what was going to happen.”

In addition to grappling with the fundamental questions, such as life after death, he questions the forces that have driven the church to fragmentation into many denominations.

“I believe that the capitalist has created a predominate mindset that is founded around the profit mindset rather than sincere service to God,” the author said. “You get ambitious people who prey upon the spiritual insecurity of others and create new organizations.”

Stanton has worn many hats over the years. In audition to author, truck driver and interviewer, he graduated from Tiffin University with a B.S. in Business Administration and attended law school at the University of Toledo.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1 Final stats

NBA Playoffs Video | Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 GAME 1 RECAP

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 20 7 .741 — New York 18 9 .667 2 Toronto 15 12 .556 5 Tampa Bay 12 14
Posted On 30 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Columbian sweeps DH over Fostoria

TIFFIN — Four runs in the first two innings boosted Tiffin Columbian to a 9-5 victory over Fostoria and the Tornadoes stumped the Redmen
Posted On 30 Apr 2018
Off

Prep softball: Hopewell-Loudon takes two from Calvert

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon banged out 24 hits on the day while bouncing Tiffin Calvert 14-4 and 16-4 in a pair of nonconference, five-inning
Posted On 30 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company