Local issues face Hancock, Wood County Fostoria voters

Posted On Mon. Apr 30th, 2018
By :
Fostoria voters will see few local issues on the May 8 primary ballot.

Local issues on the primary ballot will be decided in the Wood and Hancock County portions of Fostoria only.

In the Wood County portion, voters in precincts 600 and 601 will decide a Wood County Park District renewal of a 1 mill, 10-year levy for operating, improving, conserving and protecting its existing parks. The levy has generated about $2.8 million a year over the past decade. Because of new construction in the county, that amount is expected to grow to $3 million annually.

The levy is not a new tax and if approved, the levy would continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $30 annually for 10 years.

Fostoria’s Hancock County voters will be deciding the fate of an additional tax to supplement the county’s general fund for the purpose of making appropriations to Hancock County Job and Family Services. The county is seeking 1.2 mills for a period of 10 years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

The levy would generate about $2.31 million annually and would cover expenses for child protective services, adult protective services, and child care expenses, all of which are straining the department’s budget.

If approved, the levy would cost the owner of a house with a $100,000 appraised value about $35 annually.

Fostoria voters in Washington Township will be asked to consider a 1-mill renewal levy for five years to fund fire protection services and equipment.

This would create $55,785 a year.

A person with a home appraised at $100,000 would pay $31 a year, if the renewal is approved.

Fostoria voters in the Arcadia School District will decide whether to renew, for three years, an emergency levy that provides $305,000 per year.

The millage rate is estimated at 2.54 on the ballot, and the owner of a home appraised at $100,000 would pay $80 annually.

“That is general operating funds,” said Superintendent Bruce Kidder.

The money can be used for salaries, benefits, buying supplies and other operating purposes. It can’t be used for construction or capital improvements.

If the levy fails, “we would probably reduce spending in certain areas,” Kidder said.

Replacement of four portable classrooms could be affected by the levy failure, he said. The district has been saving money in the general fund for replacement of the classrooms, which will cost about $2.1 million.

The levy was first approved in 1982 and was last renewed in May 2015 by about 65 percent to 35 percent.

