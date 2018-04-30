Checking for hot spots following house fire

M. LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Firefighters check for hot spots following a house fire at 826 Cory St. Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home at 9:10 a.m. on a report of smoke. Flames found in a back room on the first floor of the residence were knocked down in about 15-30 minutes by six firefighters responding to the scene, according to a Fostoria Fire Division spokesman. Firefighters remained on scene a little more than two hours. Community Emergency Response Team was called in to control traffic in the area. A Fostoria police sergeant reported “suspicious findings at the scene of the fire,” according to a Fostoria police media report that also stated photographs and evidence was collected at the scene. Witnesses report several “plants” were removed by officials from the home following the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. According to the Seneca County Auditor’s Office, the property is owned by East High Holdings LLC of Westerville.

