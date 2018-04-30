Checking for hot spots following house fire

Posted On Mon. Apr 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

M. LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Firefighters check for hot spots following a house fire at 826 Cory St. Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home at 9:10 a.m. on a report of smoke. Flames found in a back room on the first floor of the residence were knocked down in about 15-30 minutes by six firefighters responding to the scene, according to a Fostoria Fire Division spokesman. Firefighters remained on scene a little more than two hours. Community Emergency Response Team was called in to control traffic in the area. A Fostoria police sergeant reported “suspicious findings at the scene of the fire,” according to a Fostoria police media report that also stated photographs and evidence was collected at the scene. Witnesses report several “plants” were removed by officials from the home following the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. According to the Seneca County Auditor’s Office, the property is owned by East High Holdings LLC of Westerville.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James battles against Pacers Victor Oladipo in Game 5

LeBron's buzzer-beater gives Cavs 98-95 Game 5 win

Posted On26 Apr 2018
Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1 Final stats

NBA Playoffs Video | Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 GAME 1 RECAP

Posted On16 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 20 7 .741 — New York 18 9 .667 2 Toronto 15 12 .556 5 Tampa Bay 12 14
Posted On 30 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Columbian sweeps DH over Fostoria

TIFFIN — Four runs in the first two innings boosted Tiffin Columbian to a 9-5 victory over Fostoria and the Tornadoes stumped the Redmen
Posted On 30 Apr 2018
Off

Prep softball: Hopewell-Loudon takes two from Calvert

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon banged out 24 hits on the day while bouncing Tiffin Calvert 14-4 and 16-4 in a pair of nonconference, five-inning
Posted On 30 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company