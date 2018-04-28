Cross outspending Buckland

By DENISE GRANT

Campaign finance reports filed Thursday by the candidates for the 83rd District seat in the Ohio House show Jon Cross, of Kenton, outspending Republican opponent Cheryl Buckland of Findlay by more than $100,000, and raising four times more in donations.

The deadline for filing the reports with the Ohio secretary of state was 4 p.m. Thursday. In Ohio, political campaigns that raise or spend $1,000 during the reporting period must file a pre-election spending report.

The “Buckland for State Representative” campaign reported $22,417 in donations, plus in-kind contributions of $10,072. The campaign carried forward $22,989 from the last reporting period, and has outstanding loans totaling $8,000.

Buckland’s campaign expenses were reported as $19,558.

The “Friends of Jon Cross Committee” campaign reported $95,077 in donations, plus in-kind contributions of $250. The campaign carried forward $53,061 and has outstanding loans totaling $3,104.

Cross’ campaign expenses were reported as $139,031.

Super PACS supporting the candidates are required to file finance reports with the Federal Election Commission. Both the Conservative Alliance PAC, which has been campaigning against Cross, and the Growth & Opportunity PAC, which has been campaigning against Buckland, filed reports, but other than a small expense for operating the PAC, no spending or donations were listed by either PAC.

Their reporting period ended March 31, and the federal reporting deadline was April 15. Their next filing deadline is July 15, well after the May primary election.

It is uncertain whether the winner of the Republican primary for the 83rd House District seat will face a Democratic opponent in the November general election.

Mary Harshfield of Findlay is a Democratic write-in candidate in the May 8 primary election. Harshfield must receive at least 50 write-in votes in the primary for her name to appear on the November ballot.

Harshfield’s campaign committee did not file a pre-primary spending report by Thursday’s deadline.

Details of the Buckland and Cross campaign finance reports:

Buckland

Top donors to the Buckland campaign include: $5,000 from Donald Miller, Fostoria, and Ginni Ragan, Columbus; $2,500 from Ohio Nurses Association, Columbus; $1,500 from Ohio Health Care Association PAC, Lewis Center; $1,000 from James Unverferth, Kalida; $500 each from Paula Beall, Susan Hellmann, Charles Dale, Sandra Dale, all of Findlay; and Richard Norton, Fostoria; $350 from Sean Dunn, New Albany; $250 each from Thomas Bryant, Tracy McMath, Drew Mihalik, Kenneth Vaupel, Laurie Vaupel, George Whitson, Dennis Fitzgerald, all of Findlay. Buckland’s campaign received an $8,089 in-kind contribution from the Ohio House Republican Organizational Committee for mailings. The campaign also listed $1,372 in food provided by Buckland for fundraising events.

The Buckland campaign reported the following major expenditures: $2,303 to Lind Media Co., Mansfield, for billboards; $2,200 to Media Rock, website and Facebook development; $1,506 to Findlay Publishing Co., parent company of The Courier, for advertising; $1,987 to Lammers Outdoor Advertising, Findlay; $1,512 to Blanchard River Broadcasting, Findlay, a division of Findlay Publishing Co.; $4,635 to Fast Signs, Lima; and $2,937 to City Apparel, Findlay.

Cross

Top dnors to the Cross campaign include: $25,400 from ACT Ohio Foundation PAC, Columbus; $12,700 each from First Energy PAC, Akron; Political Education Patterns, Cleveland; and Wayne Boich Jr., Columbus; $5,000 each from Ohio Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters, Columbus; American Electric Power Committee for Responsible Government, Columbus; and Sharon Cole, Findlay; $7,707 from Friends of Larry Householder, Glenford. Donating $2,500 each were Murray Energy PAC, Pepper Pike; and Ohio Credit Union Legislative Action Committee, Columbus. Donating $500 each were Donald Mennel, Findlay; Kirk Shepherd, Kenton; Erik Yassenoff, Upper Arlington.

Major expenditures include: $80,513 to JPL & Associates, Columbus, for marketing; $8,308 to Golden Graphics Ltd., Kenton, for printing; $5,838 to Findlay Publishing Co., parent company of The Courier, for advertising; $3,155 to Lammer’s Outdoor Advertising, Findlay; $2,271 to Findlay Country Club for campaign events; $2,225 to Legends Steakhouse, Findlay, for a campaign event; $1,946 to Hometown Media, Kenton, for advertising; $4,500 to Constant Content, Columbus, for digital marketing; $1,435 to Lucindaco Ltd., Kenton, for office rental; and $1,343 to Facebook, Mento Park, California, for advertising.

