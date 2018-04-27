Tiffin Street closed to parking today

The city of Fostoria will be temporarily placing no parking signage along Tiffin Street between Countyline and Poplar streets between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.

Officials ask anyone along this route to remove any vehicles from on-street parking during these hours to accommodate the funeral of the late Hancock County Deputy Barry Turner. His services are being held a Hoening Funeral Home on Tiffin Street today. Information on the funeral arrangements can be found at: http://www.hoeningfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Barry-D-Turner?obId=3067287#/obituaryInfo.

