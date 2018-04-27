Public Record

Fostoria

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for failure to yield following a traffic stop on South Poplar Street.

• Officer issued a citation for littering following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

• Officer issued two citations following a traffic stop at Elm and North Countyline streets.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at North Poplar and East North streets.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at West South and South Countyline streets.

• Officer issued a citation for no operator’s license following a traffic stop on North Main Street.

thefts

Thursday:

• Subject came on station to report his father’s truck was missing from a Van Buren Street location. Officers would be on the look out for the vehicle.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• An East Crocker Street resident reported a juvenile hit her fence with a baseball bat and damaged it.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about a trespassing incident on North Poplar Street. The information would be presented to the prosecutor.

• Officer was out on a follow up on East Fremont Street.

• A Gormley Street complainant reported someone dumped trash into his yard. Officer checked the address on the mail and left a message for the subject.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Center Street.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Main Street, East Jackson Street, North Countyline Street, South Main Street, Park Avenue and East Zeller Road.

Wednesday:

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, Perrysburg Road,

• Caller reported she wanted help getting her property back from her ex-boyfriend. Officer advised it was a civil matter.

• Officer was out at South Union and Bricker streets with a lost vehicle; gave directions.

• A West South Street caller stated her ex-boyfriend’s daughter threatened her. Officer left statement forms.

• Caller reported a canine was running at-large on South Union Street. Dog warden was notified and a citizen offered to house the dog until the owner or the warden arrived.

• Caller reported her child located a bag of suspected marijuana in a Cory Street yard. Item was collected for destruction.

• Complainant reported a subject wearing a mask was walking down Columbus Avenue with a rifle. Officer spoke to the subject who had a BB gun and was warned for walking in public with a weapon.

• A Glenview Drive caller reported her ex was at her residence and she had a CPO. Subject was taken into custody and charges are pending.

• Caller stated a juvenile was locked out of a Perrysburg Road location and was knocking on the door, crying. Juvenile jumped off the balcony without the parents’ knowledge; everything was OK.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Lytle Street.

• Caller reported small children playing in the roadway on South Poplar Street. Caller’s mother then called and stated her daughter was assaulted by one of the juveniles she had called about. Officer advised of options; possible charges are pending.

• Caller complained of a semi tractor trailer in the area of Westhaven and Augusta drives. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller reported traffic lights at North Vine and Van Buren streets were not functioning. The street department was notified.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS was requested to the 1200 block of Beier Drive at 2:04 a.m. for a subject possibly seizing; the patient fled the scene.

Seneca County

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at South County Road 591 and South Township Road 101.

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for no license plate light following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South County Road 591.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at Seneca and Emma streets in Bettsville.

thefts

Thursday:

• A North Ohio 635 employee reported the office was broken in to.

• A West Township Road 1036 employee reported the office was broken in to.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A South Ohio 587 caller stated she gave her parents $300 to hold for her as they were all going on a trip together but now she has decided not to go and her parents were refusing to give the money back.

Wednesday:

• A South County Road 591 complainant reported his daughter was harassed on a school bus.

