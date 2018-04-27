Drug dealer convicted of involuntary manslaughter

A Fostoria man was sentenced to 33 years in prison on Thursday after a jury of four men and eight women deliberated two days.

Tyree L. Carpenter, 36, was found guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; two counts of corrupting another with drugs, both second-degree felonies; one count of trafficking in heroin, a third-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of trafficking in cocaine, all fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of possession of heroin, two counts of possessing criminal tools and one count each of possession of cocaine and trafficking in heroin, all fifth-degree felonies, according to a bailiff at the Seneca County Common Pleas Court.

He was acquitted of a charge of trafficking in crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Judge Michael P. Kelbley sentenced the defendant to 30 years in prison to be served consecutively in addition to 36 months for another drug case for a total of 33 years, the court official said. Eight years of the total sentence must be served for the charge of corrupting another with drugs, the bailiff added.

Carpenter was accused of supplying the drugs in which Steffen Yarris, 31, and Meredith Breech overdosed.

According to his indictment, Carpenter is accused of causing the death of Yarris as a proximate result of committing or attempting to commit a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

He allegedly sold the deceased the opiates on which he overdosed on April 2 in a restroom at Arby’s, 301 N. Countyline St., according to Stephanie Kiser, assistant Seneca County prosecutor.

Dr. Robert Forney, chief toxologist at the Lucas County Coroners Office, who participated in Yarris’ autopsy, testified the victim’s death could be “attributed to combined toxicity.”

Officers investigated Yarris’ death, which led to a search warrant at 621 N. Union St., the address of Carpenter at the time. The warrant, according to METRICH coordinator Chuck Boyer, unveiled U.S. currency, marijuana, suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, criminal tools, evidence of drug trafficking and additional evidence related to Yarris’ death.

Officer Brandon Bell with the Fostoria Police Division testified in court Wednesday regarding the search and items recovered. He stated Carpenter asked to speak with an officer several times and then advised him during the search that the materials were his.

While the defense argued there was “no consummate proof to prove the actual sale” of the drug to Yarris, the victim’s mother, Mary Jane Yarris, testified she dropped her son off in front of Carpenter’s residence and then took him straight to the Arby’s. Further, Kiser said there is no indication the victim interacted with anyone other than Carpenter.

Additionally the prosecution argued Carpenter was known to have dealt drugs out of his home as well as in local hotels, such as the Fostoria Motel, 345 W. Lytle St., where Breech testified she bought heroin on which she overdosed from Carpenter in October 2015.

Comments

comments