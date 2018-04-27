Council OKs pursuit of grant for a city park

City council passed a resolution allowing a local park to pursue grant money during a special city council meeting Thursday evening.

The resolution will allow Foundation Park, 1225 S. Union St., to apply for a grant through the Seneca County Park District Community Park Grants Program.

Because the park has a lease with the city, which technically means it remains city property, the city must approve applying for the grant, according to Mayor Eric Keckler.

The resolution was the only matter of business before council.

