Businesses get nod to renovate, expand

By LYDIA BAULER

and MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITERS

The Fostoria Planning Commission approved three separate contracts Thursday for renovations and expansions to two existing businesses and one new business.

DOMINO’S

Fostoria will soon be home to another pizza place.

Domino’s officials have plans to set up shop at the former Fostoria Pantry at 255 W. South St.

Brian Edler, franchise owner, received the go-ahead Thursday to make renovations to the exterior of the facility.

Plans include removing 6 feet off of the west side of the building to make room for a pick up window.

Edler said about 75-80 percent of Domino’s orders are made and mostly paid online. The goal is to have that number up to 100 percent. Paying online allows for a minimal handling of money and, along with the drive-thru window, will allow for quick and easy pick up of orders.

“We’re not handling money frequently at the window,” he said, explaining they monitored one location where they would have 100 orders in an hour and they only had up to three cars in line at a time.

Arlene Jones, whose South Union Street property sits adjacent to the proposed Domino’s, brought forth her concerns to the commission and Edler regarding headlights shining into her windows and vehicles traveling through the drive- thru losing control and striking her garage.

A 6-foot privacy fence will be built along the south and east sides of the property connecting to Jones’ residential property at 310 S. Union St. The solid fence will prevent headlights from shining into the windows.

Bollards will also be in place to prevent drivers from running into the fence.

“They won’t give me a certificate of occupancy if I don’t put the fence up,” Edler assured Jones.

In addition, clearer entrance and exit points will be established — an entrance off of West South Street near the alley and an entrance and exit point off South Union Street. This pathway will be moved roughly five feet south as to allow for an easier traffic flow near the light at the intersection.

“I’ve been there for 37 years and I like it there. I just don’t want to think I’m going to be gawked at,” Jones said.

“We’re all here to make sure you’re happy and to have you there for another 37 years,” Mayor Eric Keckler responded.

The Fostoria Pantry closed Aug. 20, 2016. According to the Seneca County Auditor’s Office, J Edler Properties LLC purchased the 12,009 square-foot property on Nov. 1, 2017 for $90,000 from JALMD WCH LLC.

MCDONALD’S

The planning commission approved a conditional contract with McDonald’s to demolish its current structure and rebuild contingent upon the receipt of hydraulic calculations for the site’s storm water drainage.

The commission granted permission to begin demolition while the business sorts out whether it will need to include additional storm drainage. According to Keckler, as long as the city engineer is satisfied there will be adequate drainage, McDonald’s will be able to proceed with its plans.

The fast-food franchise plans to raze its current structure at 620 N. Countyline St. and rebuild the facility to create a better flow of traffic while adding a second drive thru window.

Customers will enter through an entrance only off North Countyline Street that will flow straight into the drive thru area, where there will be two lanes with stations to place an order. Those two lanes merge into one and wrap around the east side of the building to the north side where several pick-up windows will be located.

Customers will then be able to pull forward and easily exit back onto North Countyline Street through an exit-only lane.

To make up for lost parking along the south side of the building, more parking spaces will be located on the lot off of Elm Street behind the Clark gas station.

In addition to the exterior renovations, the plan allows for a bigger dining area — about 64 seats — inside the new facility.

Officials have said they hope to complete the project in 90 days.

GOOD SHEPHERD HOME

Good Shepherd Home was also given conditional approval to add eight villas to its campus, but were asked to address a few concerns regarding waterlines and storm water drainage.

The facility was asked to work with the water department to make some potential improvements to simplify where the waterlines are running.

Further, in line with the city’s effort to address storm-water detention, the building plan will be assessed to see how it ties in with the city’s plans regarding the issue.

“The city in general needs to start focusing more storm-water detention,” said Scott Strahley, professional engineer with Kohli & Kaliher, an engineering company contracted by the city. “We need to look at the master plan for the storm-water detention and make sure that this development is tied into that.

“We need to make sure we see those calculations and make sure everything is in accordance with the plan — the pond is big enough, the outfall is appropriate and those kind of things. We need a little more information.”

After Good Shepherd Home “dots a few I’s and crosses a few T’s” regarding these issues, the development may move forward.

The continuing care retirement community will construct four duplex-style homes creating a total of eight independent-living units geared for seniors 55 years or older.

Good Shepherd Home Executive Director Chris Widman described the villas as condo-living; however, the facility will maintain not only the grounds and exterior but the interior as well. The residence will also remain the property of Good Shepherd, he added.

The nursing home plans to begin construction immediately upon receiving proper permits. Initially, two of the buildings will be constructed with another two being built as demand arises.

“Of the potential eight units, we have received five deposits so we do know there is a demand for what we are going to build,” Widman said.

The units are about 1,800 square feet and include a loft that overlooks a sun room and large windows for letting in light, the executive director said.

