Trial continues for Fostoria man

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

The trial of a Fostoria man facing 14 drug-related charges continues as the jury deliberates.

On the third day of the trial of Tyree Carpenter, 36, the jury heard the last of witness testimonies and closing arguments before beginning deliberation.

Carpenter has been indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; three counts of corrupting another with drugs,second-degree felonies; one count of trafficking in heroin, a third-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of trafficking in cocaine, fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, two counts of possessing criminal tools and one count each of trafficking in crack cocaine and possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.

One count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony, have been dismissed by Judge Michael Kelbley per the request of the state.

The jury was asked by the defendant’s lawyer, Merle Dech, during his closing statement to carefully consider the remaining charges and the evidence brought before them, especially the charges regarding the death of Steffen Yarris, 31, Fostoria.

According to his indictment, Carpenter is accused of causing the death of Yarris as a proximate result of committing or attempting to commit a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

He allegedly sold the deceased the opiates on which he overdosed on April 2 in a restroom at Arby’s, 301 N. Countyline St., according to Stephanie Kiser, assistant Seneca County prosecutor.

Dr. Robert Forney, chief toxologist at the Lucas County Coroners Office, who participated in Yarris’ autopsy, testified the victim’s death could be “attributed to combined toxicity.”

Dr. Maneesha Pandey, deputy coroner and forensic pathologist at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, came to the same conclusions during her postmortem examination of Yarris.

Previously published reports state, officers investigated his death, which led to a search warrant at 621 N. Union St., the address of Carpenter at the time. The warrant, according to METRICH coordinator Chuck Boyer, unveiled U.S. currency, marijuana, suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, criminal tools, evidence of drug trafficking and additional evidence related to Yarris’ death.

Officer Brandon Bell with the Fostoria Police Division testified in court Wednesday regarding the search and items recovered. He stated Carpenter asked to speak with an officer several times and then advised him during the search that the materials were his.

Dech stressed that Carpenter does not deny all charges against him and readily cooperated in some instances; however there may be reasonable doubt as his involvement in Yarris’ overdose as well as whether he caused serious harm to Meredith Breech, who testified she bought the heroin on which she overdosed on October 13, 2015, from Carpenter at the Fostoria Motel, 345 W. Lytle St.

“My client takes responsibility for what he does and challenges what he does not do,” said Dech.

Further, he said there is “no consummate proof to prove the actual sale” of the drug to Yarris.

Kiser replied in her closing statement that Carpenter “actively sold drugs” from these locations and it could be proven through the testimony of witnesses and phone records.

The assistant prosecutor recounted the testimony of Breech, saying she was “very clear about how much she paid, what she bought and where she bought it from.”

Additionally, she said Yarris’ mother, Mary Jane Yarris, testified she dropped off her son shortly before his death in front of Carpenter’s residence and then took him straight to the Arby’s. Kiser said there is no indication the victim interacted with anyone other than Carpenter.

The jury, after listening to closing arguments by both the state and defense as well as receiving instructions from the judge, left chambers to deliberate around 2:30 p.m.

They must consider each charge separately, according to Kelbley, and return a verdict for each.

In addition, they must decide whether items of property, including several cellphones, a digital scale, U.S. currency and red Beats headphones, are subject to forfeiture if Carpenter is convicted. They must also consider whether Carpenter, if found guilty of these charges, trafficked heroin and/or trafficked cocaine in the vicinity of a juvenile.

The jury of three men and nine women will return to court and continue their deliberation today.

