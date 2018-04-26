SW leaders demonstrate future career paths

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Some of Fostoria’s little leaders discovered what it takes become a successful leader in life.

They explored career paths such as a doctor, a police officer, a firefighter, a teacher, an actor, an engineer and more and shared what they learned with the community during a Career Leadership Day Wednesday.

Students led a brief presentation on the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People — be proactive; begin with the end in mind; put first things first; think win-win; seek first to understand, then to be understood; synergize; and sharpen the saw — before inviting those in attendance to various stations in classrooms throughout the building.

Second-grade students enacted a scenario one might see at a fire station. They began with some of the daily duties firefighters must complete — such as checking the equipment and cleaning the apparatus — before being interrupted by the ringing of an alarm.

They rushed to the fire scene and quickly attempted to extinguish the imaginary fire with their imaginary hose. They continued to do an interior search of the residence to explain the process of fighting a fire to those in the audience.

After cleanup, they sat down for dinner, only to be interrupted by another alarm.

Following their presentation, the students took turns explaining how the 7 Habits are incorporated into firefighting.

“We synergize by working together to put the fire out,” one student explained.

“We put first things first by (answering the call) before eating our dinner,” another added.

In another room, kindergarten students presented a short skit on what postal workers do. Two youngsters began the cycle by placing a piece of mail in a mailbox they crafted. The mail was then sent to the appropriate post office, where it was sorted and then delivered.

Students also had a poster board of pictures they took while visiting the Fostoria Post Office earlier in the year.

Community members could be heard commenting on “how cute” and “how awesome” the skit was as they clapped at the end of the skit.

Down the hall, first-grade students talked to community members about their trip to the Fostoria police station. They shared photos of themselves checking out the jail as well as the cruisers and were even offering donuts to people as they walked through.

Students in grades 3-6 were separated into groups based on their career field of interest. Students invited business leaders from each field into the school for a little Q&A. They created questions for the guests and interviewed them separately on their jobs as well as how leadership and faith is incorporated into that career.

Their focuses included education, engineering, healthcare, law enforcement, arts, parenting and technical/trade careers. They were set up in several classrooms with poster boards and PowerPoint presentations, discussing who they interviewed, what questions they asked, what answers they received and how the 7 Habits are applied in each career field.

A handful of students chose to learn about becoming an engineer. They rehashed what took place in the interviews — where they must go to college, how much money they could make, etc. — what they thought was interesting about the job and how the 7 Habits are applied to it.

“They think win-win because they work hard to support their family which also supports their jobs,” one student explained.

Another class learned about careers in the arts — photographer, writer, cosmetologist, etc. They put on a skit for visitors entitled “Whose Job Is It Anyway?” One student acted as the show host while three students were the panelist and another three served as contestants.

The panelists asked the contestants a number of questions based on their education and current jobs before guessing which student was the writer, which was the actress and which was the artist.

“I want to be a writer because I like reading books and it helps make the imagination bigger,” Grady Hoover, third-grade student, said.

Gabe Badik, third grader, said he also wanted to be a writer because it helps him “cool down” and it’s fun.

“I want to be a photographer because I like taking pictures of people,” Amaiyah Rodriguez, third-grade student, said.

Her brother, Carlos, interjected, stating she takes his picture while he sleeps.

A fifth-grade student, Carlos Rodriguez Jr. wants to work in sports entertainment because he likes to “do fun activities such as playing catch.”

Seventh- and eighth-grade students mostly completed individual research on the careers they’re interested in. They investigated specifics about how to prepare for that career, such as what to study in college, as well as how much money they would make and where job opportunities would be. They also identified how the 7 Habits and faith are incorporated into those careers.

Their trifold boards were set up in classrooms where they explained their career to guests. Their careers included education, veterinarian, commercial designer, physical medicine/rehabilitation physician, natural science manager and video game designer.

“I think it’s something they can really apply to their future,” Jessica Pehmoeller, campus ministry, said previously. “I hope the students are able to see how leadership and their faith are essential to not only the career they’re looking forward to, but also to their everyday life now. I also hope they’re able to see how each one of them is able to be a leader in their own ways. We’re not all leaders in the same way.”

