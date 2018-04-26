Public Record

Posted On Thu. Apr 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• A male subject was arrested for domestic violence at an East Jones Street location following a report of assault.

Tuesday:

• A male subject was arrested following a report of damage done to a vehicle and subjects fighting in the roadway on South Wood Street. The media report indicates blood was located on the door and a stun taser was used. Photographs and statements were taken from the victim.

• Tony R. Ticey, 22, last listed address 105 1/2 E. Fourth St., turned himself in on warrant.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for expired plates following a traffic stop at North Poplar and East North streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding his credit card being activated and used.

Tuesday:

• An East Fremont Street complainant reported a BluRay player and a TV were missing.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller advised of a portable basketball hoop partially in the roadway on Cherry Street. Item was removed.

• Officers conducted follow ups on East Sixth Street, Elwood Avenue, North Poplar Street and Maple Street.

• Officer transported a juvenile from Walnut Street to school.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding an issue at the bus stop at Columbus Avenue and South Town Street involving her child.

• Officer removed a large piece of metal from the roadway near Center Street and South Poplar Street.

• Officer conducted building checks on Plaza Drive, North Countyline Street, East Zeller Road, East Tiffin Street, Independence Avenue,

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 9-1-1 hangup call. Female subject left to a safe location and was advised of options.

Tuesday:

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, Walnut Street,

• Caller complained of loud noise on West North Street. Complaint was unfounded.

• An East High Street caller requested an officer for an intoxicated female subject. Subjects were in a verbal altercation; were advised of options.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female subject at a Lincoln Avenue address. Officer spoke with homeowner; everything was OK.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Tiffin Street.

• Findlay Police Department requested officers be on the look out for a vehicle involved in a hit skip. Location unfounded.

• A Lynn Street caller requested an officer for an unruly juvenile. Officer spoke with the child.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at State and Union streets in Bettsville.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A Bettsville complainant advised of fraudulent activity on their credit card.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1 Final stats

NBA Playoffs Video | Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 GAME 1 RECAP

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Bradley Zimmer Indians

MLB Video Recap: Lindor, Kipnis lead Tribe to four-game sweep of Tigers

Posted On13 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 18 5 .783 — New York 14 9 .609 4 Toronto 14 9 .609 4 Tampa Bay 9 13
Posted On 25 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Genoa rallies to knock off Elmwood in NBC contest

GENOA — Elmwood scored two runs in the third to take the lead, but Genoa answered over the next three frames in edging the Royals 3-2 in a
Posted On 25 Apr 2018
Off

Prep softball: Lady Red blanked by Otsego’s Spurlock

Otsego hung a 10-spot on Fostoria High School in the first inning and went on to record an 18-0 victory on Wednesday in Northern Buckeye
Posted On 25 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company