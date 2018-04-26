Public Record
Fostoria
arrests
Wednesday:
• A male subject was arrested for domestic violence at an East Jones Street location following a report of assault.
Tuesday:
• A male subject was arrested following a report of damage done to a vehicle and subjects fighting in the roadway on South Wood Street. The media report indicates blood was located on the door and a stun taser was used. Photographs and statements were taken from the victim.
• Tony R. Ticey, 22, last listed address 105 1/2 E. Fourth St., turned himself in on warrant.
citations
Tuesday:
• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.
• Officer issued a warning for expired plates following a traffic stop at North Poplar and East North streets.
thefts
Wednesday:
• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding his credit card being activated and used.
Tuesday:
• An East Fremont Street complainant reported a BluRay player and a TV were missing.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Caller advised of a portable basketball hoop partially in the roadway on Cherry Street. Item was removed.
• Officers conducted follow ups on East Sixth Street, Elwood Avenue, North Poplar Street and Maple Street.
• Officer transported a juvenile from Walnut Street to school.
• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding an issue at the bus stop at Columbus Avenue and South Town Street involving her child.
• Officer removed a large piece of metal from the roadway near Center Street and South Poplar Street.
• Officer conducted building checks on Plaza Drive, North Countyline Street, East Zeller Road, East Tiffin Street, Independence Avenue,
• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 9-1-1 hangup call. Female subject left to a safe location and was advised of options.
Tuesday:
• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, Walnut Street,
• Caller complained of loud noise on West North Street. Complaint was unfounded.
• An East High Street caller requested an officer for an intoxicated female subject. Subjects were in a verbal altercation; were advised of options.
• Caller requested a welfare check on a female subject at a Lincoln Avenue address. Officer spoke with homeowner; everything was OK.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Tiffin Street.
• Findlay Police Department requested officers be on the look out for a vehicle involved in a hit skip. Location unfounded.
• A Lynn Street caller requested an officer for an unruly juvenile. Officer spoke with the child.
Seneca County
citations
Wednesday:
• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at State and Union streets in Bettsville.
thefts
Wednesday:
• A Bettsville complainant advised of fraudulent activity on their credit card.