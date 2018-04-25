Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male subject was taken into custody for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on East Tiffin Street.

• Two subjects were arrested on Leonard Court.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued citations for no license and for FRA suspension following a traffic stop at West High and North Countyline streets. Seneca County requested assistance in getting the vehicle stopped per an investigation for theft in the county.

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for public intoxication following a request for EMS for an intoxicated male subject who fell in an alley on East Sixth Street.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Caller reported juveniles were taking items out of her West Jackson Street garage refrigerator. Officers were on the look out for the suspects.

Monday:

• A West Lytle Street complainant reported a male subject stole beer out of the cooler.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call but when asked where the emergency was, the caller said “umm” and the phone went dead; attempted to call the number back with no answer. Officer went to a South Main Street address but was unable to get an answer at the door.

• Caller stated the owner of a South Main Street property was cutting off the doors of another property on the road that was condemned. Subject was to coordinate with the demo team to get items.

• Complainant reported a reckless driver near East Center and South Town streets who about ran them off the roadway. Officer issued a warning.

• Officer conducted a home visit on East North Street.

• Officers conducted building checks on East Lytle Street, West Tiffin Street, East Crocker Street, East Tiffin Street and East North Street.

Monday:

• A Woodward Avenue caller requested an officer to speak with a juvenile.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street and North Vine Street.

• Subjects came on station to speak with an officer.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call regarding a disturbance on South Vine Street with several male subjects screaming and yelling in a garage and on the street. Subjects were involved in a loud verbal discussion; advised to keep it down. Upon callback, caller stated a subject was banging on her door and ringing the doorbell. Incident is under investigation.

• A West South Street caller advised people were at his residence causing a disturbance. Caller was warned for disorderly conduct and told to stay inside due to his intoxication level.

• Complainant came on station to speak with an officer regarding harassing phone calls he was receiving. Subject was advised of options and told to block the number.

• A South Main Street employee reported several female patrons were being belligerent and refusing to leave although asked several times. Officer walked the subject home to the care of her boyfriend.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a male juvenile on South Main Street. Officer spoke to the juvenile who had been disciplined; everything was OK.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding his juvenile daughter being smacked by another student when they got off the bus on East Sixth Street. Officer said he believed the incident happened on the bus and would follow up with the school.

• An East Lytle Street employee reported a drive-off of gas. Officer made contact with the subject who thought his card had been accepted; was on his way to pay.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and West County Road 62.

• Deputy issued a warning for parking on the sidewalk on State Street in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at State and Diehl streets in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Subject came on station to talk about a pop he purchased at a West Ohio 12 drive thru; stated after one drink he was symptomatic and wanted the drink tested for poison.

Monday:

• Subject cleaning roads advised they found a prescription bottle, mesh wire and a pipe near the intersection of West Township Road 84 and West Ohio 12. Items were collected.

