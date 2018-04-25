New cruiser to be voted on at tonight’s meeting

By RON CRAIG

Seneca County commissioners will conduct their quarterly off-site meeting at 7 p.m. today at Flat Rock Home, southwest of Bellevue in Thompson Township.

The commissioners are slated to vote to purchase a cruiser for the county’s sheriff’s office. County Administrator Stacy Wilson told the Review Times Tuesday the funds to purchase the cruiser comes from extra money deputies recently brought in through a security detail.

“They had some income from providing security for a pipeline project,” Wilson said. “When we had some difficult times in 2008 and 2009, they didn’t get any new (cruisers), but the money they brought in recently from the pipeline security detail allows us to get another one now.”

Wilson said the county has purchased cruisers since 2009, but the additional one that would be acquired now helps make up for the lack of purchases nearly 10 years ago. The cost of the cruiser is about $30,000, she said.

It is expected several property owners from the Republic area will be present to voice their concerns or support for the placement of several wind turbines there.

At last week’s meeting, several property owners attempted to convince the commissioners to reverse course on their support for establishing an alternative energy zone (AEZ) and for legislation that would make it easier for the turbines to be erected.

The residents said their property rights would be negatively affected by the wind turbines, which would also affect the landscape and kill birds that fly into them.

Anticipated turnout of the property owners is the reason tonight’s meeting location was changed last week from the Thomson Township trustees hall to the Flat Rock Home site.

Commissioner Holly Stacy is expected to provide an update on the hiring of a new agriculture agent for the OSU Extension Office in Tiffin.

A few months ago, officials from the local extension office said they wanted to hire a new ag agent that would be different than such agents have been in the past.

The agent they want to hire would assist with food goods issues in addition to agricultural issues normally addressed by ag agents.

Wilson said the job opening has been posted, bringing the county one step closer to hiring the agent.

A new emergency notification system that is being considered by county officials will also be discussed at tonight’s meeting.

The system would allow officials to inform local residents of weather emergencies, disaster situations, and road closures via text messages and possibly by phone calls.

