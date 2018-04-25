Little leaders visit Kiwanis

Posted On Wed. Apr 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Members of Riley Elementary School’s student lighthouse team explain the 7 Habits Tuesday afternoon during a meeting of the Fostoria Kiwanis Club. The students shared what their roles are on the lighthouse team as well as what else they do as part of the Leader in Me initiative. Each went through and told what student action team they participate on — indoor beautification, outdoor beautification, cooking, baking, sports, sign language, STEM, random act of kindness and more — and what they do on those teams. They also invited members of the club to the district-wide Leadership Day, slated for May 10. Visitors will learn about the pre-K through 6 journey with the Leader in Me, the LEAD High School model, student action/leadership teams, applying the 7 Habits to enhance academics, school culture and home, student leadership notebooks, goal setting and more.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Stephenson fouls Green

NBA Video: LeBron drops 32 as Cavs edge the Pacers in Game 4, 104-100

Posted On23 Apr 2018

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1 Final stats

NBA Playoffs Video | Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 GAME 1 RECAP

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Bradley Zimmer Indians

MLB Video Recap: Lindor, Kipnis lead Tribe to four-game sweep of Tigers

Posted On13 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 17 5 .773 — Toronto 14 8 .636 3 New York 13 9 .591 4 Tampa Bay 8 13
Posted On 24 Apr 2018
Off

Prep Track: H-L’s Jameson, Elmwood’s Arnold denied one last shot

By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER Senior year. One last shot. Unfortunately, two area girls track and field athletes, both former state qualifiers,
Posted On 24 Apr 2018
Off

Local Sports Roundup: Fostoria track teams 3rd in NBC tri

ROSSFORD — There were no winners from Fostoria High School’s boys or girls track and field teams as both teams took third in a
Posted On 24 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company