Little leaders visit Kiwanis

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Members of Riley Elementary School’s student lighthouse team explain the 7 Habits Tuesday afternoon during a meeting of the Fostoria Kiwanis Club. The students shared what their roles are on the lighthouse team as well as what else they do as part of the Leader in Me initiative. Each went through and told what student action team they participate on — indoor beautification, outdoor beautification, cooking, baking, sports, sign language, STEM, random act of kindness and more — and what they do on those teams. They also invited members of the club to the district-wide Leadership Day, slated for May 10. Visitors will learn about the pre-K through 6 journey with the Leader in Me, the LEAD High School model, student action/leadership teams, applying the 7 Habits to enhance academics, school culture and home, student leadership notebooks, goal setting and more.

