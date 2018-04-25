Fostoria man going before grand jury

By LYDIA BAULER

A Fostoria man charged with 16 drug-related offenses is currently facing a Seneca County grand jury.

Tyree Carpenter, 36, has been indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; three counts of corrupting another with drugs, second-degree felonies; one count of trafficking in heroin, a third-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of trafficking in cocaine, fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, two counts of possessing criminal tools and one count each of trafficking in crack cocaine and possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.

The defendant is accused of causing the death of Steffen Yarris, 31, Fostoria, by providing the drugs on which he overdosed.

According to previously published reports, Yarris was found April 2 in a restroom at Arby’s, 301 N. Countyline St. Officers investigated his death, which led to a search warrant at 621 N. Union St., the address of Carpenter at the time. The warrant, according to METRICH coordinator Chuck Boyer, unveiled U.S. currency, marijuana, suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, criminal tools, evidence of drug trafficking and additional evidence related to Yarris’ death.

Expert witness testified on Tuesday, the second day of Carpenter’s trial, regarding the cause of death of the deceased.

Dr. Robert Forney, chief toxologist at the Lucas County Coroners Office, who participated in Yarris’ autopsy, stated the victim’s death could be “attributed to combined toxicity.”

Forney reported fentanyl and alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, as well lesser amounts of morphine and oxycodone were found in Yarris’ system.

The toxologist noted the alprazolam was likely to have been taken within a couple hours before Yarris’ death while the lack of metabolites of fentanyl indicate it was used “close to death.” Evidence suggests the oxycodone was consumed earlier than that time frame; however, not so far before that it was not still found in his blood stream.

Forney testiftied that the opiates in Yarris’ system would have suppressed his respiration, breathing would have become less frequent and more shallow over time.

Further, as oxygen in the blood decreases, the heart beats faster and blood vessels constrict to increase pressure causing blood pressure to rise. Fluids in the vessels are then forced out and that fluid enters the lungs through thin membranes. He explained as a result of this process, a person overdosing on opiates “drowns in their own fluid.”

Dr. Maneesha Pandey, deputy coroner and forensic pathologist at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, came to the same conclusions during her postmortem examination of Yarris.

She stated the victim’s lungs were “boggy” weighing 700-800 grams rather than the average 300 grams. She reports the cause of death as “combined drug intoxication” as well.

The jury also heard from Fostoria Police Department Ptlm. Shilo Frankart regarding a sample of heroin collected during the raid as well as an emergency room doctor at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, Dr. Patrick Bruss, who treated a patient involved in the case who came into the ER after overdosing in October 2015.

The trial will resume today at 9 a.m. in Judge Michael B. Kelbley’s courtroom.

