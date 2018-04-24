Showing what it takes to be a leader

By MORGAN MANNS

St. Wendelin Catholic School students are learning what it takes to be a leader.

And on Wednesday, they are inviting the community to see and hear what they’ve learned.

A Career Leadership Day is scheduled for noon at the school. Lasting about two hours, the event will feature students in all grade levels sharing what they learned about various occupations and how the 7 Habits of leadership and the Catholic faith are incorporated.

“I think they’re very excited to share what they’ve learned with people who come in from the community and who may not be familiar with the 7 Habits,” Jessica Pehmoeller, campus ministry, said.

Over the past several months, students in grades K-8 have been visiting offices, hearing from speakers and researching career options that interest them. They have gathered their facts and will present their findings through skits, PowerPoints, posters and trifolds on Wednesday.

“I think it’s something they can really apply to their future,” Pehmoeller said. “I hope the students are able to see how leadership and their faith are essential to not only the career they’re looking forward to, but also to their everyday life now. I also hope they’re able to see how each one of them is able to be a leader in their own ways. We’re not all leaders in the same way.”

The event will begin with a brief assembly before visitors can roam through the building, visiting students in several classrooms.

Kindergarten students will present on the post office while first-grade students will provide information on the duties of police officers and second-grade students will share information about a career in firefighting.

Students in grades 3-6 were separated into groups based on their career field of interest. Students invited business leaders from each field into the school for a little Q&A. They created questions for the guests and interviewed them separately on their jobs as well as how leadership and faith is incorporated into that career.

Their focuses include education, engineering, healthcare, law enforcement, arts, parenting and technical/trade careers.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students mostly completed individual research on the careers they’re interested in. They investigated specifics about how to prepare for that career, such as what to study in college, as well as how much money they would make and where job opportunities would be. They also identified how the 7 Habits and faith are incorporated into those careers.

Their trifold boards will be set up in classrooms where they will explain their career to guests, similar to a career fair.

“Leadership Day is a way for schools who are involved in the Leader in Me process to showcase what the students have learned about leadership and the way schools do that is very much up to them. They have the creativity and freedom in that,” Pehmoeller said.

The Leader in Me program seeks to create a lifestyle educators and students can follow to develop leadership, culture and academics in the building and life.

The initiative, created by Franklin Covey, promotes leadership through The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: be proactive; begin with the end in mind; put first things first; think win-win; seek first to understand, then to be understood; synergize; and sharpen the saw.

St. Wendelin officials introduced the initiative into the school in 2016 and have utilized the program to help students develop their ability to not only lead special programs, but their own studies and lives as empowered, effective individuals.

Last year, the school hosted an Earth Day Leadership Day.

This year, the student and teacher lighthouse teams met and discussed ideas on how to showcase the leadership skills students have learned during this time and allow them to apply it to something they’re interested in and may want to do in the future.

“It also allows us to show how the most important things to us at St. Wendelin — leadership and faith — are incorporated into these careers,” Pehmoeller said.

Registration will begin at noon with a program kicking off at 12:15 p.m. in the gymnasium at the school, located at 533 N. Countyline St. Guests will receive a map and list of which careers are in what rooms when they arrive.

“I hope they’re able to see leadership in our students. Leadership isn’t something that starts when we’re adults or even after graduation. Children and students have the ability to be leaders and to really show initiative in projects such as these,” Pehmoeller said. “I hope they’re able to see what St. Wendelin is about as a community and that leadership and our faith are those two core values that we have and really want to instill in our students.”

