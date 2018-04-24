Public Record

Posted On Tue. Apr 24th, 2018
Sunday:

• Caller advised a male in a white car, possibly a Honda, took out a sign in front of his house and did damage to his front yard. Vehicle reportedly traveled south on Union Street.

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for speed on West Township Road 112.

• Warning was issued for speed during a traffic stop at the intersection of West OH 18 and North Township Road 87.

Monday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock for a black Elantra parked in a lot on West Jones Road.

• Caller requested an officer for an unwanted subject on West North Street; subject was an invited guest who did not cause problems or break the law. Complainant was given information on how to obtain a civil protection order.

• Complainant advised a vehicle was parked across from their resident of West Fremont Street and believed it may have been stolen. Officers attempted to make contact with the owner of the vehicle but no one would answer the door. The car will be towed in 48 hours if not removed.

• Complainant came on station for report of possible phone fraud; complainant advised they would call back.

• Findlay Police Department requested officer assistance in the 700 block of South Main Street; Findlay PD served summons.

• Alarm company advised of an alarm going off in the 1600 North Countyline Street; false alarm.

Sunday:

• A subject in the 1200 block of Sandusky Street advised a neighbor was playing music so loudly it was vibrating the walls and floor. When officer arrived, the music was not extremely loud. Subject was advised of complaint and music was turned down.

• Caller advised someone was shooting off what sounded like fireworks on South Main Street; officer checked the area, no further noise was heard and origin was unknown.

• A man reported a male subject at his dad’s house was intoxicated and threatening to do bodily harm to complainant. Subject was warned for disorderly conduct and public intoxication and advised to return home for the night or he will be arrested.

• Call transferred from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a large fight involving several juveniles and two adults on East Jackson Street. Matter was settled by adults prior to officer’s arrival; no complaints.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Lynn Street.

• Officer gave a warning for loud sound amplification at the corner of North Poplar and East North streets.

• Officer spoke with juveniles about a mini bike; vehicle was put away.

• Citizen reported a female in a black PT Cruiser who repeatedly drove the wrong way down a one way street; officer was unable to make contact and will attempt again later.

Sunday:

• EMS was requested for a 75 year-old female who was unresponsive at 4:17 p.m. in the 400 block of North Main Street.

Monday:

• Caller advised a railroad crossing had been blocked for two hours at North County Road 39; contacted NS and they will check into it.

