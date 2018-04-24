Death of deputy announced

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office announced with “sad hearts” the death of a deputy on Monday.

Deputy Barry Turner passed away at his home on Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Tuner was a great asset to the sheriff’s office who touched many lives. He lived the philosophy of being “a true servant.”

Over his 22 year career, the deputy earned several awards including the Certificate of Appreciation (2000), Above and Beyond Award (2001, 2002, 2006), 110% Award (2010), BSSA Office Citation (2003), Office Citation (2007), Officer of the Month (October 2012), Lifesaving (2013) and Deputy of the Year in 2008 and 2012.

Turner was known for being always willing to answer questions, help his co-workers and patrolling the school zones to ensure the safety of the community’s children.

“He is very reliable and has a great work ethic,” his supervisor, Sgt. Matt Kinsinger, wrote in his nomination as Deputy of the Year. “He is always willing to offer a helping hand. His can-do attitude and consistent pace allows him to be a highly productive officer.”

He began his career with the sheriff’s office on Jan. 28, 1996 as a corrections officer.

While working, he attended Owens Community College and received his peace officer training.

He took a position with the Deputy Sheriff on Feb. 22, 1999, where he served as a road deputy and in the Transport Warrant Unit during his tenure.

Prior to his work in law enforcement, Turner graduated Arcadia High School and continued his education in Business Management at Terra Community College and Food Service at Findlay College. He worked as the manager of Ponderosa for 12 years.

More recently, he has been teaching Concealed Carry Weapon classes.

Turner is survived by his wife, Alecia, and two daughters, Ashley and Amy.

