Bus sideswipes parked vehicle

First responders and Fostoria City Schools administration speak with a bus driver Monday afternoon after the bus sideswiped a vacant parked vehicle in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. According to officials, the driver, whose identity was not released, was passing a vehicle on the other side and got too close to the parked Jeep on the north side of the road. Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS was requested to check on the students on the bus but no one reported injuries. The bus received minor front end damage; however, per protocol, Superintendent Andrew Sprang said the students were transferred to another school bus as the bus involved in the crash needs to be checked out before the district can utilize it again. Additionally, the driver will no longer be allowed to drive. According to radio traffic, this was the second school bus involved in a collision in town Monday afternoon. No further information was available at press time.

