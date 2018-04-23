Risingsun man killed in crash

Posted On Mon. Apr 23rd, 2018
A Risingsun man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sandusky County around 1:22 a.m. Sunday.

Eric Daniels, 49, was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500 north on Sandusky County Road 4 when he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and went off the left side. The vehicle hit a tree and caught on fire and became fully engulfed.

The accident occurred south of Sandusky County Road 21 in Scott Township.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County Emergency Medical Service, Risingsun Volunteer Fire Department, Lucas County Coroner’s Office and Ash’s Towing.

