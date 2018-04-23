Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Friday:

• Matt Peace arrested on two warrants out of Seneca County Common Pleas Court. Transferred to Seneca County Jail.

citations

Sunday:

• Verbal Warning issued for improper turn during a traffic stop at North Countyline and College Avenue.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for turn signal during a traffic stop at East Culbertson and Cherry streets.

• Verbal warning issued in a South Main/East Crocker Street alley for lights on bicycle at night.

Friday:

• Verbal Warning issued for traffic during a stop at North Countyline and West High Street.

• Verbal Warning issued for traffic during a stop at North Wood and West North streets.

• Citation issued for driving under suspension during a stop at East Fourth and South Main streets.

• Verbal Warning issued for traffic during a stop at North Main and Perry streets.

thefts

Sunday:

• James Marie Court caller requested an officer concerning items missing from the apartment. Officer advised a television and laptop were reported stolen.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Officers responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of West Crocker Street. No further information available.

• Perrysburg Road caller requested an officer. Officer advised there was a family argument. All were warned for disorderly conduct.

Saturday:

• Officer responded to a 911 call from the 300 block of East Tiffin Street. Officer advised everything is fine.

• Caller reported a male and female altercation in the 1200 block of North Union Street. Female advised it was a verbal altercation. Officer advised male was warned for disorderly conduct and if outside of intoxication level he will receive a public intoxication citation.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak with an officer. Advised of options.

• James Marie Court caller reported being harassed. Officer spoke with male.

• Officer out with juveniles walking by overpass at South Poplar and East Center Street. Juveniles advised not to walk on tracks.

• Caller requested an officer for a vehicle unlock at Oak Park Drive. Assistance rendered.

• A North Union Street complainant asked to speak to an officer regarding an issue he is having with his spouse.

• A Perrysburg Road complainant reported she is having a problem with her landlord and requested an officer. Landlord could be heard arguing in the background. Officer dispatched.

• An East Tiffin Street complainant reported her ex-boyfriend broke the front door in and is creating a disturbance. Officer advised male would be transported from the residence.

• A West Tiffin Street complaint reported a neighbor’s dogs do not have shelter and are not properly taken care of. Requested an officer check on their well being. Dog owner was advised of the complaint. One dog was out upon officer’s arrival. Officer advised the dog seems healthy and cared for, nothing further at this time.

• A Burnham Drive complaint advised reported several vehicles have been parked in the 400 block for some time and are taking up space in the cul-de-sac. Officer advised vehicles are not blocking the cul-de-sac but tires will be marked.

• Officer was out with a disabled semi in the 800 block of North Countyline Street. Officer advised semi was not disabled; driver stopped to get directions.

• A West Lytle Street complaint reported son let their dog out at their residence and is unable to locate their son, requested an officer. Child located shortly thereafter.

• Fostoria Community Hospital employee reported a male causing a disturbance. Officer advised male was removed from FCH.

• Caller reported a suspicious white male wearing a gray hoodie and hat in the 300 block of North Main Street and another white male wearing a blue hoodie in the area. Officer advised making contact with subject near ATM; officer will be on the look out for males.

• Fostoria Community Hospital employee requested assistance with an uncooperative subject.

• Checks performed at buildings in the 1600 block of North Countyline Street, 500 block of Sandusky Street, 1400 block of North Countyline Street, and Buckley and Sandusky streets.

• Alarm company reported motion detected at a North Countyline Street business. Officer advised of an unsecured door. Attempting to male contact with keyholder, building secured.

• Officer advised searching for a white male wearing all black; advised of an open door in the 300 block of West South Street. Officer advised following the male into an alley; back open door of location leads to porch, hearing noises from location. Officer advised the basement was cleared but no one was found.

•. Officer advised a door of a Zellner Road building and a door of a new out building unsecured; alarm tripped. Doors resecured.

Friday:

• Employee in the 300 block of North Main Street requested an officer for a door unlock. Assistance rendered.

• Glenview Drive caller reported a male at the location causing a disturbance. Officer advised male to come to station to receive paper service; paper served.

• Building checks performed at Buckley and Lytle Street.

• Officer assisted humane society retrieve dogs from a Potter Street location.

• A Woodrow Wilson Driver caller reported a loose dog. Contact was made with the animal’s owner who was unaware the dog was at large.

The dog broke it’s collar after being tethered in the back yard; owner retrieved dog and was advised of options to prevent this from happening in the future.

• Beech Street caller requested officer for a broken window. Report taken.

• Caller reported juveniles in the area of the city pool. Officer advised juveniles to stay out of the pool.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Officer advised receiving a report of a blue Honda Accord being operated recklessly in the area of West North and North Vine streets. Officer unable to make contact with caller. Uncoopertive cohabitants of suspect advising the unnamed female left on foot. Officer checked the area, unable to locate female on foot. Complaint unfounded.

• Officer out for paper service at a Woodward Avenue residence; female advised male is not at residence. Officer warned female for obstruction should he be found with her.

• Caller reported juveniles by the South Poplar Street railroad tracks. Officer unable to locate.

• Fostoria Police Division received a 911 hang-up call from Grape Street; no call back number. Officer unable to locate any issues.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 911 call from the 400 block of East Fremont Street. Administration contacted. Juvenile released to parents. Parents and child enroute to Fostoria Community Hospital for evaluation by Firelands. Hancock County Job and Family Services to be notified of allegations.

Seneca County

citations

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for driving left of center during a traffic stop at North Township Road 87 and West Township Road 112.

• Verbal warning issued for speed and obstructed rear plate during a traffic stop at State Street in Bettsville.

thefts

Friday:

• Axline Street caller reported his van is missing from his home; it does not have a working engine and no one remembers seeing a tow truck or trailer getting it. Last seen the previous night.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Caller reported a blocked Crossing at North County Road 39 for over an hour. Northfolk and Southern advised the train is working and should not be idle much longer.

