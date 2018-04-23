Meet the majority

PHOTO PROVIDED

Fostoria Junior/Senior High School Youth to Youth attended the 7th annual “We Are the Majority” Rally in Columbus on Thursday. More than 1,600 youth in Ohio participated, spreading the drug-free message, promoting good choices concerning strength and well-being and developing substance abuse prevention programs. Students marched to the state house, carrying signs reading “we are the majority” to show most teens don’t use drugs. Kim Cousin, Youth to Youth advisor, and Ellen Groves, Ohio certified prevention specialist at Firelands Counseling and Recovery, arranged the trip for local youth.

