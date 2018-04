M. LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Fostoria firefighters beat down the blaze of a car explosion in the 500 block of North Poplar Street late Sunday evening. According to radio traffic, some type of fire bomb was suspected to be the cause of the explosion that occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Firefighters also responded to a report of a second fire bomb on Maple Street, according to radio traffic.

