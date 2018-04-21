Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• A non-injury accident was reported at Buckley and Thomas streets at 10:39 a.m.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a warning for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop at North Countyline and West Center streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at East Lytle and South Poplar streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West South and North Wood streets.

• Officer issued a parking citation for a vehicle parked the wrong way on South Wood Street.

• Officer issued a citation for parking on the curb at South Town and East Tiffin streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a report of an erratic driver near East Lytle Street and Terry Lane.

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Findlay Street and Independence Avenue.

• Officer issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on Spruce Street.

• Officer issued three traffic citations and one misdemeanor citation following a report of a shoplifter on East Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a warning for expired registration following a traffic stop at Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at West Jackson and Walnut streets.

• Officer issued a warning for swerving following a traffic stop on Buckley Street.

• Officer issued a citation for expired tags following a traffic stop at West South and North Wood streets.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer.

• Caller advised of a possible intoxicated driver southbound on North Countyline Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller reported possible issues at a Miller Avenue location. Subject was able to get all his belongings with no issues.

• Officers were out conducting paper services on Ash Street, Van Buren Street, Woodward Avenue and Potter Street.

• An East Tiffin Street employee advised of a possible break in.

• Alarm company advised of an alarm on North Countyline Street. Officer noted the front door was entered; would clear the building.

• Officers conducted building checks on East Zeller Road and East Lytle Street.

• Officer conducted a follow-up on East Lytle Street.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her College Avenue neighbor as the dog had been outside barking for a while and it was abnormal. Animal was back inside.

• Complainant reported a female driver drove by with a male subject hanging on the outside of the vehicle and as she drove by, she yelled to call the police. Officer spoke to subjects who were in a verbal altercation; female subject attempted to remove herself by driving away and the male half clung to the vehicle while in motion. Subjects were separated.

Thursday:

• Complainant reported someone attempted to break into his Summit Street residence.

• Officer was out on a paper service on Van Buren Street, West Fourth Street.

• Caller advised a semi truck was going left of center and over-correcting and going off the road near Van Buren and North Vine streets. Officer observed the vehicle and didn’t witness any reckless driving before it arrived at its destination.

• An East Fremont Street resident reported a snake was in her house. Critter was captured and removed.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call regarding an unwanted guest on East Fremont Street. Subject left prior to officer’s arrival.

• Caller advised of subject texting and calling him. Officer was unable to make contact.

• Caller stated a juvenile was messing with her blocks on West North Street. Officer noted it was a verbal argument between neighbors.

• Caller reported a female subject was passed out in a vehicle in a parking lot at North Union Street and West Jones Road.

fire runs

Friday:

• EMS was requested to the 500 block of North Countyline Street at 10:13 a.m. for an unresponsive male subject.

Seneca County

arrests

Friday:

• A male subject was taken into custody for OVI following a traffic stop at West Township Road 96 and South Ohio 587.

citations

Friday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Township Road 112 and North Ohio 587.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A West County Road 592 caller reported a damaged mailbox.

• Caller advised a vehicle was sitting out front his West County Road 592 home. Upon callback, subject stated the vehicle had left but he was upset and crying so a deputy still responded. Everything was OK; other family members were there and the vehicle was delivering a package.

