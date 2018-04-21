MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Goodwill store closing soon

Posted On Sat. Apr 21st, 2018
Goodwill is closing its doors.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Fostoria retail store announced everything in the store would be 50 percent off beginning Monday due to the closing of the store.

Goodwill collects and resells donated clothing, furniture and household items in stores and online. Proceeds are used to fund employment training and job placement services for individuals in northwest Ohio, according to the website.

The Fostoria location opened in October of 2013 in the 18,000 square-foot facility at 546 Plaza Drive.

Although an official closing date has not be announced, the Facebook post states “the Fostoria Goodwill store will be closing their doors in a few short weeks.”

Business hours are listed as 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

According to its Facebook page, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, Inc. consists of 15 retail stores — including in Findlay and Tiffin, as well as Toledo and Bowling Green — E-Commerce, recycling, commercial services and work force development.

Founded in 1933, the company provides employment and job training for those with disabilities or work-related disadvantages.

Messages left for Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, Inc. officials were not returned by press time Friday.

For more information, visit https://www.goodwillnwohio.com/ or find Goodwill on Facebook or call the local store at 419-435-2424.

