Enjoying a snack and a good book

SCOTT SCHERF / the Review Times

Fostoria Kiwanis Club member Jenna Irwin reads to Luke Baddick and Syble Goshe Friday morning at Wesley Center. In recognition of Week of the Young Child, Kiwanis members read at all four preschools in town throughout the week, reading and promoting literature to Fostoria’s future leaders. In addition, the club donated $100 to each of the schools — YMCA Wonderland, Longfellow Elementary, WSOS and Wesley Center — for the purchase of books in their classrooms.

