15 people arrested in drug operations

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fifteen people from across the county who were recently indicted were taken into custody Friday, ending several separate drug operations.

Local law enforcement officers with Fostoria Police Division, Tiffin Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification Narcotics Division executed numerous arrest warrants, which resulted in the arrest of four Fostoria residents, eight Tiffin residents, one Fremont resident, one Toledo resident and one Crestline resident.

Those arrested from Fostoria were Krista Jackson, 40, on two counts of permitting drug abuse; Michael S. Delarosa, 31, on two counts trafficking cocaine, two counts possession of cocaine, two counts aggravated possession and one count possession of drugs; Steven P. Mason, 34, on one count trafficking heroin and one count trafficking cocaine; and Hanna M. Bicknell, 25, on one count trafficking heroin.

Other arrests were made on: Anna Annette Angel (Tucker), 35, of Tiffin, on two counts of trafficking in cocaine; Donald L. Angel Jr., 36, of Tiffin, on one count trafficking cocaine; Kimberly A. Kistler, 45, of Tiffin, on three counts trafficking crack cocaine, one count tampering with evidence and one count possession of criminal tools; Daniel J. Faust, 24, of Tiffin, on three counts aggravated trafficking drugs; Dominic T. Hitchcock, 23, of Tiffin, on one count aggravated trafficking drugs; Tommy C. Halcomb Jr., 29, of Tiffin, on one count aggravated trafficking drugs and three counts trafficking heroin; Leticia N. Lopez, 29, of Tiffin, on one count trafficking heroin; Tommy L. Hronek, 26, of Tiffin, on two counts trafficking cocaine; Brian Martin, 43, of Fremont, on one count trafficking cocaine, one count possession of cocaine and two counts possession of criminal tools; Antwantonyo R. Waites, 33, of Toledo, on one count trafficking cocaine, one count possession of cocaine, one count possession of criminal tools and one count endangering children; and Michael W. Conley, 41, of Crestline, on two counts trafficking heroin.

“This is another example of multi-jurisdictions working together to keep Seneca County and its citizens safe,” said Tiffin police Chief Frederick Stevens, noting the investigations targeted drug dealers.

Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno added this is one of many items the jurisdictions work on together in an effort to “keep everyone in the counties safe.”

After lab results came back on several drug-related investigations, the Seneca County Prosecutor, Derek Devine’s office, presented the information to the Seneca County Grand Jury, which resulted in a total of 76 counts of drug-related charges on 26 persons from the Seneca County area involving heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and prescription drugs.

The investigations led to a total of 28 counts trafficking in heroin, 23 counts trafficking in cocaine, one count trafficking marijuana, six counts possession cocaine, three counts aggravated possession, three counts permitting drug abuse, one count of corrupting another with drugs, four counts trafficking prescription pills, one count tampering with evidence, five counts possession of criminal tools and one count endangering children.

According to the Seneca County Drug Task Force, these arrests were the result of multiple drug operations conducted by the Task Force throughout Seneca County dating from the end of 2016 to mid-2017.

Eleven suspects remain at large and would be considered as fugitives from justice, the release states.

“We’re making the county a little safer for the people who live in it and we will continue to do it,” said Sheriff Bill Eckelberry. “It sends a strong message to the people who bring that poison to the county.”

“It also sends a message to the community that we’re doing something about it,” Stevens added. “We don’t stick our heads in the sand. We’re more transparent than some other (jurisdictions), although it may not seem like it.”

He explained months can go by without hearing anything about the work being done behind the scenes to catch the criminals, such as paperwork and lab results.

“They know what they’re doing is illegal and we’re simply not tolerant of it,” Loreno said. “There’s been enough tragedies with deaths and other related crimes, we’re not going to let the pressure off.”

However, the officials said the arrests are far from the end.

Local law enforcement is actively working to end the drug epidemic by getting offenders the help they need, before, during and after their incarceration through various programs offered by private and public organizations.

“They come to a fork in the road and they can choose one path to get off of it or they can choose the other path. It’s whether or not they want the help,” Eckelberry said. “Some come through several times in the system before they realize there is another path.”

Citizens are encouraged to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 419-443-0463.

Comments

comments