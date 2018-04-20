Reineke Sr., Kinn receive awards for service to city

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Two longtime community leaders were honored Thursday for their commitment to the growth of Fostoria’s economy.

Bill Reineke Sr. and Frank Kinn received standing ovations and thunderous applauses as they separately accepted the Donald P. Miller Award during Fostoria Economic Development Corporation and the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.

Seven years before being welcomed into the Ford family, Reineke Sr. moved his young family from Toledo to Fostoria in 1960 so he could fulfill his dream of owning a car dealership — a Buick-Oldsmobile franchise located at 130 E. Tiffin St.

In September of 1967, he acquired the Ford franchise from Willis B. Hakes. He opened the current dealership on Perrysburg Road on Jan. 15, 1972. In 1984, the company added a Tiffin dealership and has since added multiple other dealerships to their portfolio.

The father of 10 children, he has expanded his business to include several of his children as well as some of his grandchildren.

Last year, Reineke Ford in Fostoria celebrated 50 years as a Ford dealership.

“This is a huge accomplishment and huge testament to the Rieneke family,” FEDC treasurer Ron Burns said.

Over the years, Reineke Sr. has been “generously giving” of his time, involved in organizations such as FEDC, the chamber, St. Wendelin Parish & School and Tiffin University.

Still, at the age of “90-years-young,” he continues his participation in the Fostoria Rotary Club and the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation as well as occasionally visits the Fostoria dealership “to raise hell,” according to Burns.

When asked if it were true, Reineke Sr. just nodded his head.

“He not only commits himself to economic development but truly has a deep passion and respect for the Fostoria community,” Burns added. “This award is well-deserved.”

Upon request, the room full of about 50 city and business leaders and community members gave Reineke Sr. a standing ovation as Donald Miller walked the award to his seat.

The award, established in 2016 when it was given to Don Miller, recognizes a community or business leader who is not an economic practitioner but plays a key leadership role in economic development within the city.

In 2017, Gene Schalk received the award.

In a surprising twist Thursday morning, a second Donald P. Miller Award was awarded to Kinn.

“We felt they were both worthy recipients and decided to honor both of them,” FEDC President Renee Smith said.

Burns described Kinn as “an incredibly well-educated man” who is a lawyer, accountant, CPA and a banker. He received his education for the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan.

A Fostoria native, he was a partner in C Richard Fruth and Associates, known today as Fruth and Company, and was the president and chief executive officer of Commercial Bank and Savings.

“He’s one of the biggest advocates Fostoria could ever have,” Burns said, noting he was involved in a variety of organizations such as FEDC, the Fostoria Rotary Club, the United Way and several others.

He was the second president of FEDC and was also on the board of Roppe Corp.

“It is truly difficult to quantify all that Frank has done for the Fostoria community because he does not seek recognition and many times requests that his contributions be anonymous,” Burns said. “Frank is always the quiet voice of reason who consistently seeks to understand whatever topic is being discussed. He is a wealth of information and someone who we genuinely admire.”

Kinn also received a standing ovation as he walked up to receive his award Thursday.

Burns said both gentlemen have “made significant contributions to the community in support of economic development through “¦ leadership, financial support, local investment and related activities.”

“(They have) been deeply committed leader(s) and advocate(s) for local economic development and we at FEDC felt it was important to honor (them) with this award to show our heartfelt appreciation for all (they have) done and continue to do for Fostoria.”

FOSTORIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Also during the meeting, Smith noted various organizational accomplishments in 2017, which were listed in the Economic Edition, a booklet of highlights from the year.

These accomplishments included but were not limited to:

• More than $59 million, increasing by 58 percent from last year, was invested locally from existing companies and new developments.

• 336 new jobs were created, increasing by 54 percent, and 1,313 jobs were retained through local projects.

• Brought in a total of $624,000 in grant monies.

• The Mennel Milling Co. invested $32.5 million into the construction of a new mill, slated for completion this spring.

• Treves invested $11.4 million, creating 91 new jobs.

• The Fostoria Learning Center invested $3.7 million in an effort to provide relevant and accessible learning opportunities to the area.

• ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital invested $2.16 million into a new dialysis center and swing bed unit.

• The downtown façade enhancement grant program invested $50,100 for a total of more than $125,000 into the revitalization of downtown businesses over the past three years.

• A mural was completed downtown at the corner of South Main and South streets as part of an ongoing beautification of the downtown corridor with plans underway for more mural completions.

• Launched the JobsFostoria campaign as a one-stop shop for anyone looking for employment in the city.

• The majority of these accomplishments were also highlighted during a 10-minute video taking viewers through the city to witness all of the expansions and milestones.

“I hope you’re all starting to see a trend,” Smith said. “We’re on the move with no intentions of slowing down. We are no longer sitting around and waiting for opportunities here in Fostoria. We’re creating our own.”

FOSTORIA AREA VISITOR’S BUREAU

Michele Cochran, community development/tourism director, also shared 2017 successes within the Fostoria Area Visitor’s Bureau.

She said much of 2017 was spent creating and expanding informational resources, such as a community calendar on the chamber website highlighting area events, fundraisers, workshops and special meetings; a guide to restaurants and attractions; updated social media accounts; and the installation of an informational kiosk at the Fostoria Iron Triangle.

“We look at 2018 to be the year we bring new and different to our community,” Cochran said, explaining the bureau is working on two initiatives.

The city is looking to capitalize on the increasing success of the Hancock County Barn Quilt Trail to create a future draw of tourism to Fostoria. Officials hope to create a connector trail to link to the trail and encourage tourists to travel through Fostoria.

Mennel Milling Co. and Independence House have already incorporated a barn quilt on their facilities.

A hands-on workshop is scheduled May 12 and will be hosted by a nationally known lecturer and author of two books on the barn quilt trail movement.

“It is our hope that many of the attendees will put their quilt on our trail and maybe even spark up a business to make barn quilts for others,” Cochran said.

Additionally, the bureau has been selected as one of 16 communities in the Midwest Sculpture Initiative. A selection committee reviewed 200 available sculptures and narrowed it down to eight to be installed at various locations from Perry to Main streets on May 31.

The outdoor sculptures, which seek to increase awareness of the visual arts, improve the quality of life, dress up the urban landscape and provide artists a venue to showcase their work, will be up for one year.

Cochran said she believes this initiative will also increase tourist foot traffic through Fostoria, as it is one of three cities selected in Ohio.

FOSTORIA AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Separately, Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber/Small Business Director Sarah Stephens-Krupp highlighted achievements made in 2017.

Those included:

• Developing stronger partnerships with members, businesses and the community.

Created the Shop Small, Shop Local Initiative and the hashtag #ShopFostoria as an effort to encourage more community members to keep their business local.

• Highlighted two small businesses each month to introduce small businesses and their owners to the community and “showcase the ways in which businesses invest in the community while encouraging the community to invest in small businesses.”

• Implemented a Workforce Development Program for eighth-grade students at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, which includes mentoring and working with career skills classes to partner the business community with the schools. The program is designed to help with workforce preparedness as well as educate students on local career and education opportunities.

• Krupp said they hope to expand the program next year to include job shadowing and a high school internship program.

• Launched a Student Start Up Program for students in grades 6-12 who are interested in starting or expanding a summer business. Ten student start-ups will be funded this year through a grant.

• Celebrated four grand openings, including three small businesses and the Fostoria Learning Center.

• Celebrated three open houses and ribbon cuttings that reinvest into the community as well as milestones. The Glass Heritage Gallery and American Heritage Reality celebrated 25 years while Reineke Ford celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“We have accomplished quite a bit over the last year but we still have much to do,” Krupp said. “We are not satisfied with mediocrity. We constantly strive to innovate and serve our members better. You are the reason we exist and we couldn’t do it without you.

“We are excited to take on new projects and programming in 2018, which will help us achieve all that we hope to achieve that is outlined in our strategic plan and ultimately make the chamber, FEDC and our community even stronger.”

In other business:

• The FEDC board accepted an income statement for the FEDC, with a total operating revenue of $185,717.38 and total operating expenses of $184,492.56 for a net revenue of -$4,220.

• The chamber treasurer presented a statement of financial position, with a total income of $96,171.26 and total expenses of $98,805.53 for a net income of -$2,634.27.

