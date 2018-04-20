Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• Xavier A. Malagon, 26, last listed address Kansas, turned himself in on a commitment.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for an illegal turn around near East Sixth and South Poplar streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on West North Street.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Park Avenue and North Countyline Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported someone walked into his East Center Street house and stole his jacket with his ID and other cards as well as cash.

• A North Town Street caller advised of possible theft by deception. An investigation is pending.

• A North Union Street complainant advised of theft. Incident is under investigation.

• Caller reported a motorcycle for sale on North Countyline Street was stolen.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Officer conducted home visits on East North Street and North U.S. 23.

• Caller advised a received a possible insurance scam phone call; requested a report on file.

• Officer marked the tires of a vehicle on College Avenue and advised the vehicle would be towed if still sitting there today as it had been sitting there for over a month.

• Probation officer requested assistance on North Poplar Street with a warrant they served. Subject was turned over to Tiffin Police Department.

• Caller requested a standby as she picked up her property from a Liberty Street residence. Upon arrival, the caller was sitting on the porch and admitted to breaking the small pane of glass on the door. Officer attempted to make contact but no one would answer the door; advised caller to contact landlord to replace the glass.

• Officer was out with a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the roadway near South Union and West Crocker streets; the driver was an employee out on a follow up and was advised to move the vehicle.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Lytle Street.

• Officers conducted building checks on East Lytle Street, West High Street and North Countyline Street.

• Complainant reported her adult daughter threatened suicide and possibly took pills at a Cherry Street residence. Mother took the subject to the hospital.

• An East Fremont Street resident reported someone knocked on her door three or four times; requested an officer. Officer didn’t notice anyone in the area; would continue to be on the look out.

• Caller reported her adult daughter attempted to commit suicide at a West Fourth Street location. Subject was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Wednesday:

• Officers conducted building checks on South Poplar Street, East Tiffin Street, North Countyline Street, Sumner Street, Sandusky Street, McDougal Street and North Town Street.

• Officer was out with a subject on a bike on South Poplar Street; advised he needed lights when riding in the dark.

• Officer was out on a follow up on McDougal Street.

• Complainant stated his ex-girlfriend had his vehicle and wouldn’t give it back. Vehicle was located.

• Officer came across a disturbance on West Tiffin Street; subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller advised of possible fraud.

• Caller advised subject was causing a disturbance on East Lytle Street. Officer noted it was an argument over a civil issue; all parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from the East Lytle Street area. Officer was unable to locate the source of the call.

• A West Fourth Street caller stated her son was being unruly; charges are pending.

• Caller complained of a constantly barking dog on Grape Street. Officer was unable to make contact at the residence.

• Complainant reported a subject entered her neighbor’s Myers Court residence. Officer checked the residence; all was secure.

Seneca County

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle non-injury crash at West Ohio 18 and North Ohio 635 at 10:51 a.m.

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and North Ohio 635.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South County Road 7.

• Deputy issued warnings for license plate light out following a traffic stop on North Ohio 635.

• Deputy issued warnings for no front plate and obstructed registration following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and South County Road 591.

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued warnings for no front plate and obstructed registration following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 25.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller advised of a large log in the middle of the roadway on West Ohio 18. Deputy noted the logs were removed from the roadway, but not before someone ran them over.

