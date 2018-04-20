Baking tasty treats

LYDIA BAULER/the Review Times

Preschooler Bryn Hutchinson, 4, pours the water into strawberry donut batter on Thursday morning at Longfellow Elementary School, 619 Sandusky St. Kelly Ressler’s preschool class whipped up some donuts together to accompany “If You Give a Dog a Donut” by Laura Numeroff. The students have been doing an author study on Numeroff’s books this week. They have also read “If You Give a Cat a Cupcake” and “If You Give a Pig a Pancake” while snacking on foods to match the stories.

