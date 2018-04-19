School groundbreaking to focus on kids

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Nearly three years ago, Fostoria City Schools’ officials presented a vision for the district.

That vision will begin to come to life next month when ground is broken on the new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School.

Superintendent Andrew Sprang announced Wednesday during a board of education meeting a groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. May 10. Thirteen students — one from each grade level — will be chosen to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony, where staff, architect and construction crews and community leaders will witness the significant turn in FCS history.

Prior to the event, Sprang said all students will have the opportunity to discuss what the school and the district means to them in a friendly competition. One student from each grade level will then be chosen to help begin the groundbreaking.

“We want it to be very student-focused,” Sprang said Wednesday. “We’re trying to make it about the kids.”

In addition to the 13 students, the TV production class will be videotaping and broadcasting the ceremony, which will include performances by band and choir students.

“We’re very excited,” Sprang said, noting May 10 is also Leadership Day district-wide.

During his administrative report, Sprang also noted northwest Ohio was “very-well represented in the project.” Companies from Alvada, Carey, Fremont, Tiffin, Toledo, Norwalk and more were chosen.

“That was a goal for us throughout this whole process,” he said. “We wanted to use as many and as close to local people as we could on the project.”

He also noted the district came in 3 percent under budget at this stage in the project and used some of the extra funds to purchase alternates to add into the project such as upgrading materials. The rest of the extra funds will be saved and added to the budget for the loose furnishings and technology, which will be bid out next year.

Separately, Riley Elementary School students had the opportunity to present essays they wrote on “Why I am Proud to be a Redmen.”

“At Riley we have been working on our leadership skills and one of the most important things you can work on as a leader is your speaking voice,” Principal Kelli Bauman said. “They spent a lot of time reflecting on why they are proud to be a Redmen or “¦ a Riley Redmen.”

Students who had the opportunity to share their essays included Alaina Caudill, Lily Hutchinson, Taylor O’Leary, Manuel Valero, Grayson Bauman, Cecilia Bringman, Aliyah Grine, Tinley Holman and Avalon Sprang, first grade; and Haley Edwards, Tay Harrison, Jordan Preble, Sophie Schmidt, Izzy Engle, Adelayde Guernsey, Carlito Hernandez, Ariyah Leaf, Mikela Sauval, Annie Kopp, Gabby Lydston, Marisol Sarmiento and AntJuan Scott, second grade.

They explained they are proud to be Redmen because of their practice of the 7 Habits, their participation on leadership/action teams, morning meetings, earning prizes for good behavior, making friends, learning in each subject, completing projects, encouragement from teachers, setting goals and more.

“Riley Elementary is a fun place because you get to be in charge of yourself,” Hernandez said. “You get to show respect for our country when we do the flag. Everybody at Riley respects me and it makes my heart feel kind. I love to be a Riley Redmen because it is a place to feel happy.”

“As a Riley student, I know it is OK to make mistakes because it teaches you a lesson to try harder,” Engle said.

Edwards said she was proud to be a Riley Redmen because of the action teams.

“I have made cards with candy and we get the extra candy. I try new candy too. I have given people in class a card with candy that has a nice note inside,” she read, explaining she’s on the random act of kindness action team. “It helps me to be nicer to others. It helps Riley by making people feel happy. It helps brighten people’s day. I love to be a Riley Redmen.”

Each student then received a certificate from Dr. Thomas Guernsey, board president.

Also during the meeting, the board heard a concern from a board member of Bridges Community Academy regarding bus concerns. The issue was addressed during the November school board meeting when a parent came in to express her concern regarding spitting, cussing and jumping around occurring on the buses.

Bridges Community Academy students who live in the Fostoria school district are transported to Tiffin by Fostoria City Schools’ buses; however, in November it was noted a study had declared the distance between the schools is more than 30 minutes, which means FCS isn’t required to offer transportation.

Sprang said Wednesday the district is leaning toward not offering the busing option due to staffing numbers and time-constraints on the routes.

He said a definite decision should be made by the end of the school year.

In other business, the board:

• Received a brief update on the 5-year forecast from Treasurer Sue Lehmann.

She explained revenues were up $3.5 million due to insurance proceeds and unexpected revenue from a Bureau of Workers Comp refund, increase in delinquent tax collections, Hancock County assessment distribution and an increase in local tax collections on emergency levy and substitute levy.

Expenses are also up by $2.9 million. This is due to outgoing payments in insurance claims and the purchase of curriculum textbooks.

As a result of those increases, Lehmann said she’s anticipating an increase in cash reserves in the amount of $876,000.

Looking back, she said this is the fourth straight year the district has increased general fund reserves.

“Prior to that the district spent six years in a deficit spending mode,” she said, defining it as expenses being higher than money coming in to the district. “So we’re very pleased that we’ve now started that pattern of building those reserves back up.”

The 5-year forecast shows the district falling into a deficit spending in Fiscal Year 2020 due to the uncertainty of state funding once this biennial budget is complete.

“I’m very pleased with where our reserves are,” she said, noting the forecast puts the district in a position to be watchful. “It puts us in a position where we can weather our uncertainty about state funding and federal funding.”

The district will end the fiscal year with a balance of about $7.5 million.

• Approved three additional high school electives for the 2018-19 academic year. Those electives include Theatre, Music Theory I and II and Basic Instrumental Music.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding between FCS and WSOS to identify plans to collaborate and coordinate Head Start program activities.

• Accepted and thanked Craig McKenzie, of Tiffin, for the donation of 10 pre-tuned frame drums and mallets to the district’s music department.

• Approved the retirement of Mary Bringman, paraprofessional with 25 years of dedicated service to the district and its students.

• Approved the resignation of Ashley Oestreich as secretary at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School and her employment as business/fiscal secretary/receptionist.

• Approved the employment of Chelsea Lambright as elementary secretary and Beth Kiehl as custodian.

• Approved The Cooperative Programming Agreement between the board and the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2018-19 school year, which may include audiological services; educational aide for the deaf/interpreter; hearing specialist services; low incident classrooms; occupational therapy services; vision specialist services; and intervention specialist.

• Approved the 2018-19 agreements with the Seneca County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Vanguard to participate in excess costs of satellite programs (marketing/DECA).

• Approved overnight trips for athletes to attend Eastern Ohio camp on June 7-9 for junior high basketball, June 13-15 for high school basketball and July 10-12 for football.

The next meeting of FCS Board of Education will take place at 6 p.m. May 9 in the board room at FJSHS.

