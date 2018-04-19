Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller advised he was run off the road by a semi in the 200 block of East Lytle Street around 1:08 p.m.; crash report to be completed.

• Subject reported a hit skip accident in the 200 block of West High Street.

arrests

Tuesday:

• Brian Keith Holland was taken in on a warrant from Tiffin Police Department.

citations

Wednesday:

• A warning for traffic violation was given in 1400 block of Van Buren Street.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a verbal warning for improper display during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Town and East Fremont streets.

• A citation for expired registration was issued at the intersection of West Culbertson and Cory streets.

• Citation for expired registration was issued at the intersection of Park Avenue and North Countyline Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant advised he would like to speak with an officer about a theft. Scene was processed and incident is under investigation.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a theft of prescription medication from a Columbus Avenue residence; investigation pending.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Employee on West Center Street advised a male subject, who needed to be taken to the ER for evaluated, walked out of the office. Male headed toward East North Street; officer unable to locate.

• Officer performed a home visit on Westhaven Drive.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about a bad check written to him for almost $2,000. Scam is on file.

• Caller advised someone was sleeping in a van on Union Street; man arrived home from work and fell asleep in his vehicle.

• Citizen reported a female wearing dark pants and gray top had been wandering the area for about half an hour; subject was walking to the library and everything was fine.

• Officers assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Union Street.

• Caller reported hearing some sort of disturbance in a building behind a 1200 block Peeler Drive location; subject was having issues with kids.

• Officer confiscated a license plate per the request of the registrar. Front plate was missing and there was heavy front end damage to the vehicle. Boyfriend of owner was notified that the back plate was taken.

Tuesday:

• Officers attempted to serve a warrant; no one answered at residence.

• Officer spoke with subjects riding four-wheelers and go-karts in public on Eastern Avenue.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested officer to attempt to make contact with owner of vehicle left in someone’s driveway on County Road 216; unable to make contact.

• Subject advised an 11 year-old male was at his residence looking for someone but no one knew the child. Officer transported lost child to residence. Juvenile was given permission to walk to a relatives home but became turned around.

• Mother came on station requesting an officer speak with her 7 and 6 year-old daughters who were being unruly.

• Officer served a civil protection order without incident on West South Street.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS transported an 80 year-old female with dementia who was attempting to leave from a location in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue. Employee advised the patient was out of control; squad transported her without incident.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Citation was issued on US 224 and South Township Road 66 in Lowden Township for no visible registration.

• Deputy issued citation for speed in Lowden Township at the intersection of Township Road 59 and US 224.

