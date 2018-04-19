Creating a game show

LYDIA BAULER/the Review Times

Saint Wendelin Catholic School students in the arts group work on Wednesday afternoon to decorate game show podiums for their informative performance on careers in the arts in preparation for the upcoming SWS’s Career Leadership Day. Students were given the chance to explore careers with a focus on discovering how leadership and faith are incorporated into the everyday life of these careers. They have interviewed professionals in the field of healthcare, education, city service, law enforcement, trade work, art, engineering and parenting about all aspects of their dynamic positions. The aspiring professionals will present their findings for the public on Wednesday. Registration begins at noon with the programming kicking off at 12:15 p.m. All are welcome to attend SWS’s Career Leadership Day at the school, 533 N. Countyline St.

