Public Record

Posted On Wed. Apr 18th, 2018
Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported she was involved in an accident in the 600 block of North Countyline Street at 7:27 a.m. Officer noted minor damage to both vehicles.

Monday:

• Complainant reported his vehicle was side-swiped in the 200 block of Jackson Street at 8:58 p.m. Officer noted driver-side mirror damage.

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male subject was arrested on a local warrant following a report of an assault on East Jackson Street.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued s citation for failure to signal and two citations for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant came on station to report her mother’s prescription was picked up by someone else from a North Countyline Street pharmacy.

• Caller reported the possible theft of prescription medication from a Summit Street.

• Complainant reported a vehicle was broken into on South Poplar Street and items were removed. Incident is under investigation.

Monday:

• Complainant reported money and prescription medication was missing from his Stearns Road residence.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Circle Drive.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Officer was out on a follow up on Burnham Drive.

• An emergency room employee requested a follow-up; subject was not being cooperative.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Park Avenue.

• A South Main Street manager requested to speak with an officer regarding an incident. Officer advised of options and to call if subject returned.

• Officers conducted building checks on Sandusky Street, East Lytle Street, North Countyline Street, Walnut Street, East Jones Road, North Main Street and East Tiffin Street.

• An employee with a repossession company advised a male subject jumped into a vehicle while they were hooking it up near East Fremont and North Caples streets. Subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding his girlfriend calling him crying, wanting a ride from a North Main Street residence and while on the phone, another male subject got on the phone and threatened him. Male subject was said to be armed with a baseball bat; was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Incident was all verbal and the victim didn’t wish to press charges.

Monday:

• Caller advised her sister-in-law was assaulted outside a Peeler Drive location. Victim stated she was assaulted on the sidewalk and didn’t know the suspects.

• Officers conducted building checks on South Poplar Street, North Countyline Street, Perrysburg Road, East Center Street, East Tiffin Street, West South Street,

• Upper Sandusky Police Department requested an officer attempt to locate a subject on East Fourth Street to deliver a message. Officer made contact with the mother of his children to advised Upper had his wallet.

• Complainant reported he was attacked near West Tiffin Street and Lakeview Drive.

• Subject turned in a phone located on West High Street. Item was returned to the owner.

• Caller stated she was being harassed. Officer advised of options; left message for the other party regarding the complaint.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was requested for a male subject with difficulty breathing in the 1200 block of Sandusky Street at 11:11 p.m.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at State and Union streets in Bettsville.

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for no license plate light following a traffic stop on West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66.

• Deputy issued a warning for no front plate following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller advised of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway near West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587. Deputy was unable to locate.

• Deputy responded to an alarm activation on West Ohio 12; all was secure.

