Land bank hot topic at meeting

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Housing and real estate were hot topics at city council’s Tuesday evening meeting.

The mayor gave a report on the Seneca County Land Bank.

Seneca County founded the land bank in November 2015 as a tool to return blighted properties to productive use, increase property values and transform neighborhoods all throughout the county.

“It allows communities to get hold of properties that are not being taken care of and have been forfeited by their taxes not being paid,” said Mayor Eric Keckler. “Many of them are dilapidated beyond the point of repair.

“There were grants available that come down from the federal government to the state of Ohio then land banks are eligible to apply for grants that allow you to tear down these dilapidated structures.”

The land bank was able to demolish eight blighted homes so far, according to Keckler, and there are plans to raze about 36 additional properties.

For those homes which are still inhabitable, buyers interested in living there are able to approach the land bank.

“If we have a house that does not need to be demolished, organizations, like Habitat for Humanity, and people who want to buy a home to live in can also contact the land bank to buy land bank houses.”

The land bank board set rules and stipulations that require the buyer to live there for a certain period of time before selling it again. This means they cannot be made into rental properties or change hands quickly.

This particular rule was a point of frustration for a member of the public, Bill Sayre, 301 S. Main St., who hoped to buy a property and flip it.

“I don’t understand how an empty lot is going be more of a source of tax revenue for the community than a house, even if it is a rental, that’s bringing in revenue,” Sayre said. “I was starting the purchase process and talked to the former owner when it was seized.

“I planned on fixing it up and flipping it. It would have been an improved house in the community that was paying taxes.”

Sayre added he hates seeing empty lots in Fostoria when the homes slated to be demolished might be possibly fixed up, such as a property on South Poplar Street in need of a new roof.

“I hate to see empty lots in Fostoria,” he said. “I think it’s incredibly illogical economically when they can be fixed.

“I understand that some are beyond fixing but I don’t know how much of an assessment was made or how much an effort was made to approach the public to allow them to purchase it if interested in property.

“We have so many houses torn down in Fostoria and an exodus of youth.”

The land bank also has some of the lots from homes that were torn down as part of the state’s Move Ohio Forward program, which previously provided funding to demolish 24 vacant or abandoned properties in Fostoria.

Neighbors of homes on the land bank’s tear-down list will also have the opportunity to apply to buy the properties once they’re demolished. They will have first consideration, according to Keckler.

The board of the Seneca County Lank bank includes the mayors of Fostoria and Tiffin, Seneca County Commissioners, Seneca County Treasurer, and FEDC President Renee Smith,

Separately, the council will meet in a special meeting at 6 p.m. April 24 to address time sensitive legislation.

Councilmen Greg Flores and Michael Hopple were absent from the meeting preventing council from waiving the three readings on separate occasions rule to approve legislation.

Council will discuss a resolution allowing Foundation Park, 1225 S. Union St., to apply for a grant through the Seneca County Park District Community Park Grants Program.

Because the park has a lease with the city, which technically means it remains city property, the city must okay them to apply for the grant, according to Keckler.

Council voted to hold a special meeting to make sure the park received authorization to complete and turn in the grant application before the May 1 deadline.

The mayor said he was unaware of what project Foundation Park plans to undertake with the grant funds.

In other business:

• The council passed an ordinance to adopt and amend the permanent appropriations by appropriating from unappropriated funds in the Fostoria Revolving Loan Fund and Fire Insurance Trust Fund.

• Council also passed a resolution to authorize the mayor to execute an application with Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Communtiy Development for the CHIP grant.

• The Law and Ordinance Sub-Committee will meet following the May regularly scheduled city council meeting.

