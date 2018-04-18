1 dead in 2-vehicle crash

A student teacher at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School passed away Tuesday morning in a car crash north of town.

Shawn Brennan, 27, of Bowling Green, was a front seat passenger in a Honda Civic traveling southbound on Ohio 199 when it collided with a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Sarah Hottenstein, 42, of Fostoria. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Brennan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, Brianna Reed, 22, of Dublin, who is also a student teacher at FJSHS, was transported to the hospital and appeared to be in stable condition.

Hottenstein had to be extracted from the Cherokee by mechanical means and was also transported to the hospital in what appeared to be stable condition.

Brennan and Reed were both Bowling Green State University seniors in the College of Education and Human Development on their way to work.

In a letter and automated voicemail sent out to families and staff of Fostoria City Schools Tuesday evening, FJSHS Principal Drew Bauman said personnel from the building, district and other agencies would be available to support students and staff as long as needed.

“We ask that all staff, students, family and community members keep these students and their families in your thoughts through this difficult time,” he said.

BGSU President Rodney Rogers released an email statement to the university community, explaining counselors are available for those who need help coping with the loss.

The BGSU Counseling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or can be reached by phone at 419-372-2081.

“This is a tragedy for our entire University community and for Shawn’s colleagues and students at Fostoria,” the email reads. “Let us find comfort and inspiration in his memory and his dedication to teaching.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the collision, which occurred at 7:12 a.m.

Fostoria Fire Division and EMS, West Millgrove Fire Department, Bradner EMS, the Ohio State Highway patrol and Reinhart Auto Body also responded to the scene.

No further information was available at press time.

Comments

comments