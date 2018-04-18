1 dead in 2-vehicle crash

Posted On Wed. Apr 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

A student teacher at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School passed away Tuesday morning in a car crash north of town.

Shawn Brennan, 27, of Bowling Green, was a front seat passenger in a Honda Civic traveling southbound on Ohio 199 when it collided with a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Sarah Hottenstein, 42, of Fostoria. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Brennan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, Brianna Reed, 22, of Dublin, who is also a student teacher at FJSHS, was transported to the hospital and appeared to be in stable condition.

Hottenstein had to be extracted from the Cherokee by mechanical means and was also transported to the hospital in what appeared to be stable condition.

Brennan and Reed were both Bowling Green State University seniors in the College of Education and Human Development on their way to work.

In a letter and automated voicemail sent out to families and staff of Fostoria City Schools Tuesday evening, FJSHS Principal Drew Bauman said personnel from the building, district and other agencies would be available to support students and staff as long as needed.

“We ask that all staff, students, family and community members keep these students and their families in your thoughts through this difficult time,” he said.

BGSU President Rodney Rogers released an email statement to the university community, explaining counselors are available for those who need help coping with the loss.

The BGSU Counseling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or can be reached by phone at 419-372-2081.

“This is a tragedy for our entire University community and for Shawn’s colleagues and students at Fostoria,” the email reads. “Let us find comfort and inspiration in his memory and his dedication to teaching.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the collision, which occurred at 7:12 a.m.

Fostoria Fire Division and EMS, West Millgrove Fire Department, Bradner EMS, the Ohio State Highway patrol and Reinhart Auto Body also responded to the scene.

No further information was available at press time.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

J.T. Barrett gives Cincinnati Bengals a pre-draft workout at local pro day

Posted On17 Apr 2018
Ohio Raccoons Distemper

Video: Youngstown police not amused by “zombie-like” raccoons

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1 Final stats

NBA Playoffs Video | Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 GAME 1 RECAP

Posted On16 Apr 2018
Bradley Zimmer Indians

MLB Video Recap: Lindor, Kipnis lead Tribe to four-game sweep of Tigers

Posted On13 Apr 2018
Baby Giraffe

Toledo Zoo announces sudden death of 4-year-old giraffe

Posted On13 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 13 2 .867 — Toronto 11 5 .688 2½ New York 8 8 .500 5½ Baltimore 5 12
Posted On 17 Apr 2018
Off

Three staff writers honored

COLUMBUS — Three Review Times and Courier sports writers netted five awards as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association released the
Posted On 17 Apr 2018
Off

Prep track: Fostoria’s Booster Invitational set for Saturday

If the weather finally makes a turn for the better toward the end of the week, three area schools are set to host track and field invitationals
Posted On 17 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company