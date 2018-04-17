Public Record

Posted On Tue. Apr 17th, 2018
Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• There was a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Lytle and Findlay streets.

citations

Monday:

• A citation for driving under suspension was issued on Perry Street.

• Citations for driving under suspension and expired plates were issued at the intersection of West Culbertson and Leonard streets.

• Verbal warning was given for a stop sign violation at the intersection on East South and South Main streets.

• Officer issued a verbal warning for equipment on Findlay Street.

• A verbal warning for a traffic violation was issued at the US 23 Cut-off and Bradner Street.

Sunday:

• During an initial traffic stop, a passenger ran from the vehicle. A warning was issued for a turn signal violation.

• Warning for speed was issued on Springville Avenue.

• There was a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Lytle and Findlay streets at 6:04 p.m. Citation was issued for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. Subject was transported to hospital for possible injury.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• An officer was requested by a city employee for escort.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding a threat; report on file and subject was told to e-mail screen shots to officer.

• Caller advised his 12 year old daughter refused to go to school. Officers spoke with parents and decided juvenile could stay home from school Monday but would go today.

• The Fostoria Fire Division advised of a disabled semi at West South and North Union streets; driver was waiting on towing company.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock for a Chevy Trailblazer on H L Ford Drive.

• Caller advised a red lawnmower pulling a trailer was rummaging through people’s trash and making a mess; officer spoke with subject who advised he was scrapping aluminum cans.

• Vehicle had a flat front tire on North Poplar Street; officers will check back in 48 hours.

• A woman flagged down an officer to report she was being harassed by her ex, who had since left. Report was filed.

• Officers checked business on Perrysburg Road due to a shattered door. The damage appeared to be old.

• Officer performed building checks on Corporate Drive.

Sunday:

• Caller reported a car parked on the west side of the parking lot with someone in it. Driver had pulled into the lot to take a phone call.

• Citizen requested a vehicle unlock for a Volkswagen Jetta on Countyline Street; assistance rendered.

• Complainant asked to speak with an officer about property missing out of his house on Grape Street; civil matter.

• Complainant came on station requesting a welfare check on male subject making suicidal threats; male was complying with staff at a Hart Avenue location. Staff were advised to call if needed.

• A suspicious person on Park Avenue was reported; subject was spoken to regarding his behavior.

• North Countyline Street business employee advised of a shoplifter in the store. Female was stopped and several items were located in bag; she has been trespassed from Countyline and Lytle streets’ stores.

Seneca County

accidents

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation at the intersection of State and Emma streets in Bettsville.

