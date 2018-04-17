Officials to open bridge bids today

Posted On Tue. Apr 17th, 2018
Seneca County commissioners will open bids at 10:15 a.m. today for bridge replacement prestressed box beams to br used in repair work on County Road 16 and Township Road 169.

An agenda for this morning’s meeting also shows the commissioners are to mull the approval of a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $3,000 for the Children’s Services donation fund, and a $6,000 appropriation adjustment for the county’s ditch maintenance fund.

If approved, another measure will allow the county to apply for an airport improvement program grant for obstruction (tree) removal and for acquiring property adjacent to the county airport.

Votes are to take place to enter into an agreement with County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) and to amend a consulting services agreement with Santec.

The meeting will take place at the Commissioners Office, 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

