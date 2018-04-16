Wood County eyes permits, fees for overweight vehicles on county roads

Wood County Commissioners recently discussed proposed permits and fees for overweight vehicles that travel county roads.

While the initial proposed fee schedule included a Blanket Permit for all Farm Equipment (tractors, combines, etc.), Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote and Ted Bowlus, along with County Engineer John Musteric, agreed that it was not necessary.

Therefore, even if the proposed Overweight Vehicle Permit Fee schedule is approved in the future, there will be no fee for farm equipment. The only permit fee that could affect farmers is for vehicles that exceed 87,000 pounds — most likely semi”trucks hauling grain, according to a news release.

The goal of the Overweight Vehicle Permit program is to protect county roads and bridges from damage.

Overweight vehicles that travel state routes are required to obtain a permit from the Ohio Department of

Transportation. These same overweight vehicles travel state routes legally, then exit onto county and township roads with no permits or regard for the capacity of the roads or bridges.

Therefore, the commissioners, engineer and sheriff have been discussing a permit program for county roads as allowed by the Ohio Revised Code. These discussions are ongoing.

For additional information, contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County administrator.

