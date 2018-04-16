Running for a cause

DOUG LEAR / for the Review Times

Participants take off from the West Fremont Street starting line at the 9th Annual Run the Res 5/10K Sunday. The fundraiser, hosted by the Shiff family, carries on the memory of the late Jeff Shiff, an avid runner who lost his battle with colon cancer in 2008. Over the past eight years, the family has donated more than $41,500 to the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation for the facility’s Cancer Fund and Cancer and Infusion Center. Sunday’s event also included the 7th annual Kids Fun Run for children ages 3-9. As in years past, all proceeds from the event will be donated to the oncology department at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. Race results were not immediately available for publication Sunday.

