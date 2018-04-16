Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• Caller requested an officer for a private property accident in the 100 block of West High Street. Officer advised it appears a black pickup is at fault; unable to get plate from video. Private property crash report to be completed.

arrests

Saturday:

• Officers assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol at a Woodward Avenue/Buckley Street traffic stop. Firearm found in vehicle. One in custody for OVI.

citations

Sunday:

• Verbal warning for traffic issued during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Findlay Street.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning for traffic issued during a traffic stop in the area of North Main and Culbertson streets.

Friday:

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Columbus Avenue.

• Citation issued for driving under suspension and loose load during a traffic stop at East Lytle Street and U.S. 23.

• Verbal warning issued for plates during a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Crocker Street.

• Verbal warning issued for parking in the 700 block of Walnut Street. Tires marked for 72 hours.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A Walnut Street complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding her 16-year-old son not returning home last night. Officer spoke to mother who advised as of 8:3- p.m. Saturday, son has been gone and was possibly at a Van Buren address. Mother advised of options pertaining to filing missing and unruly juvenile report.

• Fostoria Police Department received a 911 hang up call. Dispatch called number back and spoke with owner who advised it was a misdial. Everything is okay. Report on file.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding allegations

made by his son. Officer advised complainant to contact Wood County Sheriff’s Office where incident allegedly occurred.

• Caller reported a gold sedan parked in the tree lawn in the 700 block of Cherry Street.

Officer advised vehicle was being moved.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding a violation of a protection order at her place of employment involving her ex. Complaint on file. Officer will attempt to make contact with other party.

Saturday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 911 call for a verbal altercation in the 300 block of North Town Street. Officer advised person causing disturbance was gone upon officer’s arrival.

• Dispatch received a 911 call; no answer, no number and no location.

• Glenview Drive caller requested an officer for a male causing a verbal altercation. Officer advised parties of options; given statement forms. Male advised of custody rights and juvenile is back at residence.

• Caller reported a dog in the 400 block of Columbus Avenue. Officer advised dog will be taken to the Humane Society of Seneca County for adoption.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised Risingsun officers had a female in custody on a valid warrant through Fostoria; advised she will pay waiver. Female paid waiver.

• Caller reported wires down in the area of Buckley and Northview Drive.

• Caller requested an officer standby while he collected belongings from a residence in the 200 block of South Wood Street. Standby completed.

• Fostoria Police Department received a 911 hang up call from a location in the 200 block of East Fremont Street; no number attached. Officer unable to verify source of the call; subjects warned for obstruction.

• Officer was out for paper service at a location in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. No contact made.

• An Independence Avenue caller requested an office; caller advised to come on station. Charges pending.

• Out-of-state caller requested a welfare check on a Bugner Street resident who made suicidal statements. Officer made contact with subject who admitted to making a statement in frustration but is not suicidal. Subject is with her adult daughter who advised she will take care of her mother along with subject’s other adult daughter who is coming over. Daughter advised she will contact FPD if they need anything.

• Officers were out with a subject in the 400 block of Colonial Drive. Officer advised everything is fine.

• Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of South Main Street. Officers advised of a verbal altercation between two subjects; parties separated.

• A Maple Street caller reported his ex-wife walked into his residence uninvited. Officer unable to make contact with female; complaint on file.

• A North Main Street caller reported a male at the door causing a disturbance. Male was transported to Rock Street and advise not to return; warned for trespassing.

• A Perrysburg Road caller reported a lot of yelling at the location. Officer advised there was no problem; everything is okay.

• A North Main Street caller reported receiving telephone threats. Officer advised complainant of options in regards to obtaining a restraining order and how to block cell phone calls. Complainant requested a complaint on file at this time.

• Building checks performed at East Lytle Street, South Poplar Street and North Countyline Street.

Friday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a male at a Van Buren Street location. Officer spoke with Fostoria Community Hospital employees.

• Security company advised of an activated alarm at a business on Corporate Drive. Officer advised it was a false alarm.

• Officer followed up on a complaint in the 1000 block of North Union Street. Officer advised owner of vehicle to move to move it within 72 hours.

• Sandusky Street caller reported he had money stolen from him. Under investigation.

• Grape Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding text messages. Officer advised call of options.

• Officer was out with a subject at a South Poplar Street location.

• Officer transported a male to a South Vine Street location.

• Complainant came on station to speak to an officer about an unidentified situation. Under investigation.

Seneca County

citations

Saturday:

• Verbal warning for speed was issued in the 3900 block of West Ohio 12.

vandalism

Saturday:

• A Sullivan Street resident in Bettsville reported a window screen broken out.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Sheriff’s office reported an open 911 call coming from the 5600 block of West Ohio 18. Dispatcher could hear distant voices, but was unable to get anyone to talk directly.

