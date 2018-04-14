MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Students get lesson in distracted driving

Posted On Sat. Apr 14th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By EILEEN MCCLORY

for the review times

ARCADIA — It was almost 80 degrees on Friday at Arcadia Local Schools, and the middle and high school students had Kona Ices for lunch.

But something else was different this lunchtime: three Hancock County sheriff’s deputies, an Allstate agent, and a representative of the YIELD program were all there to talk to students about distracted driving.

YIELD, a national program, stands for Young Individuals Educating Local Drivers.

Deputy Matt Crouch, coordinator of the YIELD program at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, got students’ attention and spoke for a few minutes on the dangers of distracted driving. Then he invited students to the front to talk to deputies and sign a promise not to text and drive.

The sign was hung on the Arcadia cafeteria wall after the event.

Grace Wagner, executive YIELD adviser, Nancy VanWormer, an Allstate insurance agent, Deputy Shane Leeth, a school resource officer, and Deputy John Rank, executive YIELD adviser, all helped to present the program. Crouch said the program helps students understand the dangers of distracted driving, which can range from texting and driving to switching a channel on a radio to playing video games.

“Giving that information now can change the future,” Crouch said, because educating teens about driving can help future statistics.

Crouch said parents also can talk to their teens about distracted driving. Ask teens not to text and drive, he said, and tell them to pull over before making a phone call or a text.

Texting at a stoplight isn’t OK either, he said, because a driver is still not paying attention to surroundings.

Crouch said he will be giving the presentation at several Hancock County schools before prom.

Crouch said he will add in information about drunk driving, and talk about driving in weather conditions such as ice and rain during other presentations.

He said parents should talk to teens about drunk driving before prom. He suggested telling teens that while drinking isn’t a good plan, if a student is drunk it’s better to call a parent to come get them, rather than trying to drive home while drunk.

Students at Arcadia seemed engaged while listening to the program Friday, and many signed the petition.

VanWormer said the programs do help prevent accidents.

“Making people aware of the problem does help drive down accidents,” VanWormer said. “Awareness is the big key. None of us are invincible.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Bradley Zimmer Indians

MLB Video Recap: Lindor, Kipnis lead Tribe to four-game sweep of Tigers

Posted On13 Apr 2018
Baby Giraffe

Toledo Zoo announces sudden death of 4-year-old giraffe

Posted On13 Apr 2018
Buckeyes Head Coach Urban Meyer

Ohio State moves up Saturday's spring game due to weather threat

Posted On13 Apr 2018
Ohio boy dies

Ohio authorities probe "horrific" trapped teen's death

Posted On12 Apr 2018
Indians Ace Pitcher Corey Kluber

Video Recap: Kluber strikes out 13, in Indians over Tigers 2-0 shutout

Posted On10 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 11 2 .846 — Toronto 9 5 .643 2½ New York 6 7 .462 5 Baltimore 5 9
Posted On 13 Apr 2018
Off

Prep softball: Elmwood breaks out the big bats vs. Liberty Center

BLOOMDALE — Six players tallied multi-hit games for unbeaten Elmwood, five drove in at least two runs and the Royals trounced Liberty
Posted On 13 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: VB wins slugfest vs. New Riegel

      VAN BUREN — Van Buren scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to outlast New Riegel 16-15 on Friday in a
Posted On 13 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company