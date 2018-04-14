Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• A male was arrested for assault at a Seneca Avenue address.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for truck use on a state route following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Central and Park avenues.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Findlay Street and Independence Avenue.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Francis Avenue.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Subject came on station to report a scam.

• Caller reported a possible water main break on West Crocker Street. Water department was notified of water coming out of the ground.

• Complainant requested an officer as subjects were dumping trash at a North Countyline Street location. Incident is under investigation.

• Officer responded to a residential burglar alarm on East Center Street; everything was OK.

• A Sandusky Street caller reported a male took his aluminum cans. Officer noted the issued was resolved.

• Officer rendered assistance at a Summit Street location; investigation forwarded to zoning.

• Caller reported an elderly female lost on North Countyline Street. Subject was returned home safely.

• A North Countyline Street manager requested an officer’s assistance. Incident is under investigation.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Glenwood Avenue.

• A Columbus Avenue caller requested an officer speak to her juvenile son in reference to his behavior. Officer spoke to child and made sure there was an understanding to listen to his mother, not hit his sister and go to school.

• A South Main Street complainant requested to speak with an officer in reference to illegal dumping of trash. Incident is under investigation.

• Complainant reported a domestic situation was in progress on North Town Street; officers were requested.

• Officer was out checking on an audible alarm on East North Street; all doors were secure; everything OK.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, North Main Street, West Tiffin Street, West High Street and East Lytle Street.

• Caller reported relationship issues between a boyfriend and girlfriend on West Jackson Street. Female was gone upon arrival; male advised to call back when she returned.

Thursday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Lytle Street.

• Officer was out on a follow-up on Circle Drive.

• Officers completed building checks on East Lytle Street.

• Hospital staff received a call from a male on McDougal Street. Officer transported the subject to the hospital for evaluation.

• Officer was flagged down by a citizen who reported a syringe on the ground near Park Avenue and Ebersole Boulevard. Item was collected.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 hangup from a Beier Drive address. Officer was unable to locate an emergency.

• Caller stated a male was driving by his Grape Street residence. Officer was unable to locate; would be on the look out.

• Caller claimed multiple jet skis were on the reservoir near West Center Street and Lakeview Drive. Officer spoke with individuals who stated no jet skis had been on the water.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office advised of a vehicle. Complaint unfounded.

• Caller reported a line down near South Main Street and Taft Boulevard. Officer noted the cable was taken care of.

• Complainant stated a vehicle was parked in the middle of the roadway on North Poplar Street. Complaint unfounded.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.

• Caller requested a welfare check at a Francis Avenue address. No one answered the door.

Seneca County

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller reported trash on her property near South County Road 57 and West County Road 10. Deputy noted a deer carcass was laying next to the trash bag and inside the trash bag was another deer carcass. Ohio Department of Natural Resources was notified.

• A West Ohio 18 resident reported a dead deer was placed on his doorsteps; advised there was no blood so it was dead before it was placed there; stated he was concerned as he was a victim of assault in February.

• A West County Road 18 resident requested a deputy drive through the area as she heard what sounded like a phone ringing outside her house and her dog, who was outside, started barking. Deputy checked from County Road 7 to U.S. 23; unable to locate.

Thursday:

• A West Township Road 132 resident reported a vehicle had been driving slowly pass her house all day. Later, the resident called back and said the vehicle was parked in her driveway.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS was requested for an unconscious female on the bathroom floor in the 10000 block of West Ohio 12 at 11:06 p.m. Subject became conscious and was refusing transport.

Comments

