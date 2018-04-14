Fostoria man wins park district photo contest

Fostoria resident Steve Bodart is the grand prize winner of the 22nd annual Hancock Park District photography contest.

Bodart was honored at the park district board meeting for his “Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker (Courting Pair)” taken last year at Litzenberg Memorial Woods.

Last year, the HPD photo contest was expanded from a once-per-year contest and open house to a 12-month opportunity for photographers to submit up to five photographs from March to February.

As the monthly contest winner in April 2017, Bodart’s photograph was judged against other 2017 monthly winners. As the grand prize winner, he was awarded an engraved plaque and will receive a Hancock Park District prize package valued at up to $200.

The winning photograph will be included in an upcoming issue of park district’s seasonal program and event guide.

The 23rd annual photography contest began March 1 and will conclude Feb. 28, 2019. Contestants may submit a maximum of five photographs during the contest period. One winning photograph will be selected each month. All monthly winning photographs will be judged in the grand prize competition.

Complete rules, as well as a photography contest entry and release form, are available online at www. HancockParks.com by clicking on “Programs & Activities/Things to Do by Land” tab.

For more information, call the park office, 419-425-7275.

