Filmmaker seeks locals to tell haunting tales

Posted On Sat. Apr 14th, 2018
By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Lights, camera, action.

A locally-driven film project is searching for stories, actors and support to tell the haunting tales of Holcomb Road, located just off Ohio 199.

Capture 1 Studios, a Fostoria-based company owned and operated by Matt Erman, is producing The Legend of Holcomb Road, a narrative short film “loosely based” on the legendary — and chilling — stories of the country roadway as well as a documentary taking a factual look at its history.

According to local lore, the road and nearby woods have seen its fair share of misfortune and murder earning it notoriety as a haunted Ohio destination.

Erman explains the road has collected numerous legendary tales over the years from a hung man being found near the site to glowing red eyes in the woods to an ill-fated school bus full of children.

“It’s definitely one of the most popular urban legends in the area,” he said. “It used to be a lover’s lane and there was a gentleman reportedly hung there though I haven’t been able to find a news story or get an interview with someone to confirm that. At the very least, it’s a great urban legend.”

The filmmaker added part of the fun is in the sense of mystery in the stories.

Further, he saw the film project as an opportunity for the community to get excited and involved in telling a local story, which is a focus rarely found in narrative films.

“I don’t see a lot of narrative films that are centered on local stories,” said Erman. “It gets people really excited and brings light to a local area.”

Erman has helped other small towns bring their tales to life, such as Emily’s Story, which explores the murder of a librarian. He hopes to bring similar excitement and enthusiasm to Fostoria.

“We made a film in another town called Emily’s Story in Bryan,” he said. “That town got so excited to see one of their stories made into a movie. We actually had to shut down a street because we had so many standing around watching and they had a sold-out premier.

“I see that kind of excitement happen in Fostoria with the History of Fostoria movies. People really enjoy when they get to talk about something they’ve experienced and have memories of.”

Erman also saw the film as an opportunity to let people, particularly youth, experience something they might not get to otherwise.

“After the thought of making the movie and getting a rush of messages from kids on Facebook about the film, it dawned on me to include local area kids in something that they would not ordinarily get to do,” he said. “They could be part of something that’s going to be really fun and kind of special this summer.

“We really do up the set and film like Hollywood with big lights and cameras. It’s a lot of fun when we get the smoke machines going in the woods, too. And they’ll get to see themselves on screen when it premieres and be seen in something that’s put across to film festivals all across the United States.”

The studio has enjoyed success in the indie film circuit, winning an award for Mental State Revelation at the Midwest Weird Fest. Erman anticipates the Fostoria film project will be equally well-received as the studio continues to get better with experience.

Capture 1 Studios is hosting open auditions 12-4 p.m. Sunday at the History Corner, 123 N. Main St.

Anyone is welcome to try out for a part in the film or to share their story about Holcomb Road. The cast will range in age from 5-70, according to Erman.

You are asked to bring a prepared monologue and not to wear attire with a logo, such as Nike or Coke for example.

The studio is working with Bad Atom Studios and Resurrection Films for the executive crew and Vanity Studios for special effects makeup.

In order to cover such costs of making the film, Erman has started a GoFundMe. You can donate to the project at www.gofundme.com/holcombroad.

Filming will begin this summer with plans to hopefully premiere locally around Halloween.

