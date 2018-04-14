MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Caller poses as deputy to scam people out of money

Posted On Sat. Apr 14th, 2018
Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several “scam” incidents.

According to a news advisory, victims are called by suspects identifying themselves as deputies.

The victims are then advised that they missed jury duty and a warrant is out for their arrest. Victims are told if they do not want to be arrested, they need to purchase money cards and give the card information to the suspects.

The sheriff’s office advises it will never call residences and demand money.

