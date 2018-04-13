Single-vehicle rollover crash

Posted On Fri. Apr 13th, 2018
LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office work the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Eagleville Road at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, Sierra Marie Rex, 21, of Bloomdale, was traveling on Eagleville Road near Birch Road when she failed to maintain reasonable control, traveled left of center and continued traveling off the roadway where she struck an embankment and overturned. Her 2008 Pontiac then struck a utility pole and landed back on the roadway at final rest on its top. Rex was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital via Bradner EMS with non-incapacitating injuries. She was cited with failure to maintain reasonable control. The representative said the report was not yet complete and no further information was available at press time.

